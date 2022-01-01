Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Rochester

Go
Rochester restaurants
Toast

Rochester restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Main pic

 

City Market - 212 1st Ave SW

212 1st Ave SW, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Asian Shrimp and Noodle Salad$7.95
with cucumber, red pepper, and snow peas
More about City Market - 212 1st Ave SW
Restaurant banner

GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Five West

1991 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (1521 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Honey & Lime Shrimp Salad$17.00
More about Five West

Browse other tasty dishes in Rochester

Pretzels

Tiramisu

Brisket

Cookie Dough

Sundaes

Coleslaw

Chocolate Cake

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Rochester to explore

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Burnsville

No reviews yet

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Prescott

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (566 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (262 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (606 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston