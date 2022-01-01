Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Shrimp salad in
Rochester
/
Rochester
/
Shrimp Salad
Rochester restaurants that serve shrimp salad
City Market - 212 1st Ave SW
212 1st Ave SW, Rochester
No reviews yet
Asian Shrimp and Noodle Salad
$7.95
with cucumber, red pepper, and snow peas
More about City Market - 212 1st Ave SW
GRILL • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Five West
1991 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester
Avg 4.5
(1521 reviews)
Honey & Lime Shrimp Salad
$17.00
More about Five West
