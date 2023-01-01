Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve spaghetti

Victoria’s Ristorante & Wine Bar - 7 1st Ave SW

7 1st Ave SW, Rochester

Spaghetti and Meatballs$19.00
Simple and traditional, as well as delicious!
Spaghetti Alla Puttanesca$18.00
Spaghetti sautéed in virgin olive oil & garlic with fresh tomatoes, kalamata olives, capers & marinara sauce and a touch of wine
Spaghetti Primavera$19.00
A delicious combination of asparagus, peas, broccoli, and sweet red peppers, prepared in a cream sauce over a bed of pasta.
More about Victoria’s Ristorante & Wine Bar - 7 1st Ave SW
Twigs Tavern and Grille

401 6th Street SW, Rochester

GF Kids Spaghetti$7.99
Kids Spaghetti$7.99
More about Twigs Tavern and Grille

