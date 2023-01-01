Spaghetti in Rochester
Victoria’s Ristorante & Wine Bar - 7 1st Ave SW
7 1st Ave SW, Rochester
|Spaghetti and Meatballs
|$19.00
Simple and traditional, as well as delicious!
|Spaghetti Alla Puttanesca
|$18.00
Spaghetti sautéed in virgin olive oil & garlic with fresh tomatoes, kalamata olives, capers & marinara sauce and a touch of wine
|Spaghetti Primavera
|$19.00
A delicious combination of asparagus, peas, broccoli, and sweet red peppers, prepared in a cream sauce over a bed of pasta.