Spinach and artichoke dip in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

Item pic

 

Mr Pizza North Rochester

4040 28th Street Northwest, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Artichoke Dip (GF*)$11.00
french bread (GF with corn chips)
More about Mr Pizza North Rochester
Item pic

 

Olde Brick House - OBH Rochester, MN

19 1st Avenue Southwest, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Spinach & Artichoke Dip$12.00
House-made spinach and artichoke dip topped with mozzarella and baked to perfection. Garnished with fresh tomatoes and served with toasted ciabatta bread.
More about Olde Brick House - OBH Rochester, MN

