Street tacos in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve street tacos
Twigs Tavern and Grille
401 6th Street SW, Rochester
|GF Street Taco Bowl
|$15.99
Avocado, carrot slaw, cucumber, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, verde sauce, fresh cilantro, fried tortilla strips (Chef Luci's homemade queso on the side)
|Street Taco Bowl
|$15.99
Avocado, carrot slaw, cucumber, corn, black beans, pico de gallo, verde sauce, fresh cilantro, fried tortilla strips (Chef Luci's homemade queso on the side)
Beetle's Bar and Grill
230 20th ave sw, Rochester
|STEAK STREET TACOS
|$16.00
Steak tacos filled with fresh cilantro, onion, queso fresco, and a squeeze of lime, all wrapped in warm flour tortillas. Accompanied by our homemade guacamole and salsa, this dish will surely satisfy your cravings