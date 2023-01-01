Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tarts in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Toast

Rochester restaurants that serve tarts

Banner pic

 

Little Thistle Brewing

2031 14th Street Northwest, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Foreign Culture Raspberry Tart (Howler)$10.00
Foreign Culture Raspberry Tart (Growler)$21.00
More about Little Thistle Brewing
Banner pic

 

The Workshop Food Hall and Bar

1232 3rd Ave. SE, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Berry Tart$8.95
More about The Workshop Food Hall and Bar

