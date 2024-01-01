Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Thai tea in
Rochester
/
Rochester
/
Thai Tea
Rochester restaurants that serve thai tea
ThaiPop
4 3rd St SW, Rochester
No reviews yet
THAI ICE TEA
$5.00
More about ThaiPop
Mezza9 Cafe & Bakery
20 3rd Street Southwest, Rochester
No reviews yet
Thai Milk Tea
$5.75
Thai tea, condensed milk, cold foam, house-made white chocolate sauce.
More about Mezza9 Cafe & Bakery
