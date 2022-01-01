Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tomato soup in Rochester

Go
Rochester restaurants
Toast

Rochester restaurants that serve tomato soup

Item pic

 

Red Cow - Rochester

217 14th Avenue Southwest, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tomato Soup$6.50
House twist on an old classic. Hearty, balanced vegan tomato soup.
More about Red Cow - Rochester
Consumer pic

 

The Redwood Room - 300 1st Ave NW

300 1st Ave NW, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tomato Basil Soup$4.00
More about The Redwood Room - 300 1st Ave NW

Browse other tasty dishes in Rochester

Fried Ravioli

California Burgers

Hummus

Mushroom Burgers

Garlic Bread

Chocolate Cake

Fritters

Asian Salad

Map

More near Rochester to explore

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Burnsville

No reviews yet

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Inver Grove Heights

No reviews yet

South Saint Paul

No reviews yet

Prescott

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Cottage Grove

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Red Wing

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Winona

Avg 5 (11 restaurants)

Albert Lea

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

La Crosse

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Mason City

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Eau Claire

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (267 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (63 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (575 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (608 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston