Tortellini in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve tortellini
More about Victoria’s Ristorante & Wine Bar - 7 1st Ave SW
Victoria’s Ristorante & Wine Bar - 7 1st Ave SW
7 1st Ave SW, Rochester
|Tortellini Alla Panna
|$21.00
Home-style pasta filled with beef, veal and a touch of Spinach, blended in a cream sauce with mushrooms, prosciutto ham & mozzarella
|Tortellini Alla Noci
|$21.00
Cheese tortellini sauteed in butter, pistachio, pinenuts, walnuts, almonds, pecans, broccoli and cream
|Pint Tortellini En Brodo
|$7.00
More about Sorellinas By Victorias - 1155 16th Street SW
Sorellinas By Victorias - 1155 16th Street SW
1155 16th Street SW, Rochester
|Tortellini Panna
|$16.00
Homestyle pasta filled with beef, veal, and a touch of spinach, in a white cream sauce with mushrooms, prosciutto ham and mozzarella. Topped with toasted breadcrumbs.