Tuna salad in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve tuna salad
More about Hollandberry Pannekoeken - 214 N. Broadway
Hollandberry Pannekoeken - 214 N. Broadway
214 North Broadway Avenue, Rochester
|Tuna or Chicken Salad Melt
|$11.00
More about Twigs Tavern and Grille
Twigs Tavern and Grille
401 6th Street SW, Rochester
|Ahi Tuna Salad
|$15.99
Seared Ahi tuna, mozzarella, cucumbers, diced red & yellow peppers, Twigs Asian dressing
|GF Ahi Tuna Salad
|$15.00
Seared Ahi tuna, mozzarella, cucumbers, diced red & yellow peppers, Twigs Asian dressing