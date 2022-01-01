Rochester restaurants you'll love

Go
Rochester restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Rochester

Rochester's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
BBQ
Barbeque
Cake
Bakeries
Gastropubs
Southern
Scroll right

Must-try Rochester restaurants

Mitchell Hill BBQ, Grill & Brew image

 

Mitchell Hill BBQ, Grill & Brew

50 N. Main Street, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Corn Bread$1.50
Combo of 3$20.50
Ribs$14.50
More about Mitchell Hill BBQ, Grill & Brew
MrSippy BBQ image

 

MrSippy BBQ

184 South Main Street, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Honey Buttermilk Cornbread$2.00
Honey & Buttermilk Cornbread
Chopped Brisket$12.00
Served on toasted bun with MrSippy BBQ sauce.
Baby Back Ribs$30.00
Fall off the bone, hickory smoked baby back ribs
More about MrSippy BBQ
Fallen Leaf Bistro image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fallen Leaf Bistro

44 North Main St, Rochester

Avg 4.7 (164 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sammy$9.50
2 fried eggs topped w/ bacon and cheddar served on a croissant (Choose your side: homefries, fruit, yogurt, cottage cheese)
Hot Coffee$2.25
Hot coffee - (free refills for dine-in customers only)
Grab & Go Breakfast Sandwich$2.50
Classic sandwich - cheese and egg on an english. Look at modifiers to make it how you want.
More about Fallen Leaf Bistro
Papa Gino's image

 

Papa Gino's

10 Lilac Mall, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
2 Meatballs Side$1.00
Orange 2 Liter
Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD$24.99
More about Papa Gino's
Revolution Taproom & Grill image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Revolution Taproom & Grill

61 N Main St, ROCHESTER

Avg 4.2 (1115 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Hancock$19.00
Crushed Tomato, Dried Pepperoni, Basil, Parmesan Cheese, Drizzle of Raw Honey ... Not your average pepperoni pizza ... the basil & honey take this to the next level & make this our best seller!
Patrick Henry White Pie$20.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Wild Mushroom, Ricotta, Truffle Oil, Shaved Parmesan
Blackened Shrimp Cobb Salad$17.00
Organic Lettuce, Crumbled Egg
Roasted Corn, Applewood Bacon
Cotija, Tomato, Choice of Dressing:
Dijon Balsamic or Spicy Ranch
VEG & GF
More about Revolution Taproom & Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Porters Pub

19 Hanson Street, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Porters Pub
Restaurant banner

 

The Garage at Governor's Inn (take 2)

78 Wakefield Street, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Garage at Governor's Inn (take 2)
Restaurant banner

 

Spaulding Steak & Ale

78 Wakefield St., Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Spaulding Steak & Ale

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Rochester

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Brisket

Map

More near Rochester to explore

Dover

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Wells

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Kittery

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Epping

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Ogunquit

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Somersworth

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Stratham

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (119 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston