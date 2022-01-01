Rochester restaurants you'll love
Rochester's top cuisines
Must-try Rochester restaurants
More about Mitchell Hill BBQ, Grill & Brew
Mitchell Hill BBQ, Grill & Brew
50 N. Main Street, Rochester
|Popular items
|Corn Bread
|$1.50
|Combo of 3
|$20.50
|Ribs
|$14.50
More about MrSippy BBQ
MrSippy BBQ
184 South Main Street, Rochester
|Popular items
|Honey Buttermilk Cornbread
|$2.00
Honey & Buttermilk Cornbread
|Chopped Brisket
|$12.00
Served on toasted bun with MrSippy BBQ sauce.
|Baby Back Ribs
|$30.00
Fall off the bone, hickory smoked baby back ribs
More about Fallen Leaf Bistro
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fallen Leaf Bistro
44 North Main St, Rochester
|Popular items
|Sammy
|$9.50
2 fried eggs topped w/ bacon and cheddar served on a croissant (Choose your side: homefries, fruit, yogurt, cottage cheese)
|Hot Coffee
|$2.25
Hot coffee - (free refills for dine-in customers only)
|Grab & Go Breakfast Sandwich
|$2.50
Classic sandwich - cheese and egg on an english. Look at modifiers to make it how you want.
More about Papa Gino's
Papa Gino's
10 Lilac Mall, Rochester
|Popular items
|2 Meatballs Side
|$1.00
|Orange 2 Liter
|Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD
|$24.99
More about Revolution Taproom & Grill
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Revolution Taproom & Grill
61 N Main St, ROCHESTER
|Popular items
|Hancock
|$19.00
Crushed Tomato, Dried Pepperoni, Basil, Parmesan Cheese, Drizzle of Raw Honey ... Not your average pepperoni pizza ... the basil & honey take this to the next level & make this our best seller!
|Patrick Henry White Pie
|$20.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Wild Mushroom, Ricotta, Truffle Oil, Shaved Parmesan
|Blackened Shrimp Cobb Salad
|$17.00
Organic Lettuce, Crumbled Egg
Roasted Corn, Applewood Bacon
Cotija, Tomato, Choice of Dressing:
Dijon Balsamic or Spicy Ranch
VEG & GF
More about The Garage at Governor's Inn (take 2)
The Garage at Governor's Inn (take 2)
78 Wakefield Street, Rochester
More about Spaulding Steak & Ale
Spaulding Steak & Ale
78 Wakefield St., Rochester