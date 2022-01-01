Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Rochester

Go
Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve caesar salad

Fallen Leaf Bistro image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fallen Leaf Bistro

44 North Main St, Rochester

Avg 4.7 (164 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine, house-made croutons, shaved parmesan w/ caesar dressing
More about Fallen Leaf Bistro
Restaurant banner

 

Porters Pub

19 Hanson Street, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad$10.00
More about Porters Pub

