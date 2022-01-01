Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cake in
Rochester
/
Rochester
/
Cake
Rochester restaurants that serve cake
Mitchell Hill BBQ, Grill & Brew
50 N. Main Street, Rochester
No reviews yet
Oreo Ice Box Cake
$6.00
More about Mitchell Hill BBQ, Grill & Brew
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Fallen Leaf Bistro
44 North Main St, Rochester
Avg 4.7
(164 reviews)
Reg coffee cake
$4.50
Lemon pound cake
$4.50
More about Fallen Leaf Bistro
Browse other tasty dishes in Rochester
Pretzels
Pies
Waffles
Cowboy Burgers
Fish Tacos
Brisket
Caesar Salad
Bacon Cheeseburgers
More near Rochester to explore
Dover
Avg 4.5
(22 restaurants)
Wells
Avg 4.4
(17 restaurants)
Kittery
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Durham
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Ogunquit
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Epping
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
York
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Stratham
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Somersworth
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Laconia
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(43 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(66 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(511 restaurants)
Lewiston
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(161 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(340 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(224 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(228 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(494 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston