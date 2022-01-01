Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Rochester

Go
Rochester restaurants
Toast

Rochester restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Mitchell Hill BBQ, Grill & Brew image

 

Mitchell Hill BBQ, Grill & Brew

50 N. Main Street, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich$2.00
More about Mitchell Hill BBQ, Grill & Brew
MrSippy BBQ image

 

MrSippy BBQ

184 South Main Street, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
Hickory smoked chicken and craisin salad on a toasted bun.
More about MrSippy BBQ

Browse other tasty dishes in Rochester

Fish Tacos

Pies

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Wraps

Quesadillas

Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Tenders

French Toast

Map

More near Rochester to explore

Dover

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Wells

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Kittery

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Durham

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Ogunquit

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Epping

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

York

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Somersworth

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Stratham

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Laconia

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (501 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (158 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (470 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston