Cookies in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve cookies

Mitchell Hill BBQ, Grill & Brew image

 

Mitchell Hill BBQ

50 N. Main Street, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GF Cookie Bars$7.00
More about Mitchell Hill BBQ
Fallen Leaf Bistro image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Fallen Leaf Bistro

44 North Main St, Rochester

Avg 4.7 (164 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
SPECIAL Cookie$2.25
More about Fallen Leaf Bistro

