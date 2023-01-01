Sliders in Rochester

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Rochester restaurants that serve sliders
Mitchell Hill BBQ
50 N. Main Street, Rochester
No reviews yet
Sliders
$6.50
Kids Slider
$6.50
More about Mitchell Hill BBQ
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Revolution Taproom & Grill
61 N Main St, ROCHESTER
Avg 4.2
(1115 reviews)
Prime Smoke House Sliders
$17.00
More about Revolution Taproom & Grill
