Rochester American restaurants you'll love

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

99 Court Street, Rochester

Avg 4.6 (13504 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Brisket Sandwich$12.00
1/3 lb. Prime aged beef, hand sliced, pickled onions & jalapeños, horsey mayo, original sauce, grilled potato roll
Brisket Plate$19.00
30 day aged Prime beef, hand sliced, lean and moist with pickled onion & jalapeños. GF
Full Rack Ribs$29.00
St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
East Ridge Family Restaurant image

SANDWICHES

East Ridge Family Restaurant

1925 East Ridge Road, Rochester

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Reuben$13.99
Corned Beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese & side of thousand island dressing
Bacon side$4.50
4 Bacon Strips
Battered Dip Fish$16.50
Battered Dip Fish Fry
More about East Ridge Family Restaurant
Mac's Philly Steaks image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mac's Philly Steaks

298 Exchange Blvd, Rochester

Avg 4.6 (3546 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Cheese Philly
Chicken with white American cheese & your choice of toppings
California Cobb
Hard boiled eggs, bacon, grilled chicken, black olives, tomatoes, onions & cheddar cheese over mixed greens with your choice of dressing.
***Toppings Outlined in Orange are Standard, Deselect the Box to Remove that Topping***
FULL Mac's Plate$13.89
Your choice of meat topped with ketchup, mustard, white onion & meat hot sauce over a bed of mac salad & fries.
***Toppings Outlined in Orange are Standard, Deselect the Box to Remove that Topping***
More about Mac's Philly Steaks
The Distillery image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Distillery

1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.1 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
*Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$14.50
hand-breaded chicken breast cooked golden crisp, buffalo sauce, toasted brioche roll, lettuce, tomato, red onion & topped with bleu cheese dressing
sub grilled chicken at no additional charge
*Buffalo Chicken Dip$12.00
housemade with baked chicken, cream cheese, buffalo sauce, crumbled bleu cheese, fresh corn tortilla chips
*Quesadillas$13.00
flour tortillas, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, fire-roasted peppers
and onions, sour cream, pico de gallo
More about The Distillery
The Owl House image

 

The Owl House

75 Marshall St., Rochester

Avg 4.3 (1468 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pumpkin Fritter$12.00
Pumpkin and sweet potato fritters, horseradish cream sauce, pickled fennel, scallions
Red Curry Cauli Wings$13.00
Crispy cauliflower, red curry wing sauce, roasted broccoli, pickled daikon, cilantro, lime crema.
Rosemary Fries$7.00
Rosemary & black pepper, house ketchup
More about The Owl House
Irondequoit Beer Company image

FRENCH FRIES

Irondequoit Beer Company

765 Titus Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.4 (59 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
PRETZELS$11.00
w/beer cheese OR pub mustard
KICKIN KAULIFLOWER$10.00
breaded cauliflower w/ a KICK tossed w/ your choice of Stay Gold sauce, topped w/ sour cream, cotija cheese OR Garlic Parmesan sauce, topped w/ Parmesan Cheese
SANDWICH SPECIAL$13.00
Ham, melted swiss cheese, Housemade Pickles, Dijon Mustard on Amazing Grains’ Toasted Roll. served w/ Fries (regular or cajun).
More about Irondequoit Beer Company

