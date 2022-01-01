Rochester American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Rochester
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
99 Court Street, Rochester
|Popular items
|Brisket Sandwich
|$12.00
1/3 lb. Prime aged beef, hand sliced, pickled onions & jalapeños, horsey mayo, original sauce, grilled potato roll
|Brisket Plate
|$19.00
30 day aged Prime beef, hand sliced, lean and moist with pickled onion & jalapeños. GF
|Full Rack Ribs
|$29.00
St. Louis Ribs, Dry Rubbed and Slow Smoked, Lightly Glazed with Our Original BBQ Sauce. Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF
More about East Ridge Family Restaurant
SANDWICHES
East Ridge Family Restaurant
1925 East Ridge Road, Rochester
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$13.99
Corned Beef, sauerkraut, swiss cheese & side of thousand island dressing
|Bacon side
|$4.50
4 Bacon Strips
|Battered Dip Fish
|$16.50
Battered Dip Fish Fry
More about Mac's Philly Steaks
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mac's Philly Steaks
298 Exchange Blvd, Rochester
|Popular items
|Chicken Cheese Philly
Chicken with white American cheese & your choice of toppings
|California Cobb
Hard boiled eggs, bacon, grilled chicken, black olives, tomatoes, onions & cheddar cheese over mixed greens with your choice of dressing.
***Toppings Outlined in Orange are Standard, Deselect the Box to Remove that Topping***
|FULL Mac's Plate
|$13.89
Your choice of meat topped with ketchup, mustard, white onion & meat hot sauce over a bed of mac salad & fries.
***Toppings Outlined in Orange are Standard, Deselect the Box to Remove that Topping***
More about The Distillery
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Distillery
1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester
|Popular items
|*Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$14.50
hand-breaded chicken breast cooked golden crisp, buffalo sauce, toasted brioche roll, lettuce, tomato, red onion & topped with bleu cheese dressing
sub grilled chicken at no additional charge
|*Buffalo Chicken Dip
|$12.00
housemade with baked chicken, cream cheese, buffalo sauce, crumbled bleu cheese, fresh corn tortilla chips
|*Quesadillas
|$13.00
flour tortillas, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, fire-roasted peppers
and onions, sour cream, pico de gallo
More about The Owl House
The Owl House
75 Marshall St., Rochester
|Popular items
|Pumpkin Fritter
|$12.00
Pumpkin and sweet potato fritters, horseradish cream sauce, pickled fennel, scallions
|Red Curry Cauli Wings
|$13.00
Crispy cauliflower, red curry wing sauce, roasted broccoli, pickled daikon, cilantro, lime crema.
|Rosemary Fries
|$7.00
Rosemary & black pepper, house ketchup
More about Irondequoit Beer Company
FRENCH FRIES
Irondequoit Beer Company
765 Titus Ave, Rochester
|Popular items
|PRETZELS
|$11.00
w/beer cheese OR pub mustard
|KICKIN KAULIFLOWER
|$10.00
breaded cauliflower w/ a KICK tossed w/ your choice of Stay Gold sauce, topped w/ sour cream, cotija cheese OR Garlic Parmesan sauce, topped w/ Parmesan Cheese
|SANDWICH SPECIAL
|$13.00
Ham, melted swiss cheese, Housemade Pickles, Dijon Mustard on Amazing Grains’ Toasted Roll. served w/ Fries (regular or cajun).