Rochester burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Rochester
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wimpy's Burger Basket
2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger
|$6.49
We see a burger & cheese romance in your near future. Sink your teeth into this time-honored classic.
|Cheeseburger Plate
|$10.99
Two cheeseburgers served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.
|Chicken Fingers
|$7.49
4 PC served with one of the following sauces: Barbecue, Bleu cheese, Boss sauce, Buffalo Hot or Mild, Country Sweet Mild, Honey Mustard, Ranch, Sriracha BBQ, or Sweet & Sour.
Happy Days On the Go - GREECE
850 Longpond Road, Rochester
|Popular items
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.99
Our bacon cheeseburger is made with two slices of bacon and American cheese. Swiss, Mozzarella, provolone and cheddar are also available.
|Chicken Ranch Wrap
|$8.79
Crispy chicken tenders wrapped in a warm tortilla and topped with crispy bacon, fresh lettuce tomato and ranch dressing.
|Cheeseburger
|$7.99
Comes with American cheese unless changed under " cheese options".
Comes on a hard roll. Alternate bread options available.
Happy Days On the Go
2755 East Henrietta, Rochester
|Popular items
|Double Cheese burger
|$8.95
Comes on a hard roll, medium well
|Plant Burger Plate
|$12.97
All Plates Include Choice of 2 Sides. (Baked Beans, Mac Salad, Home Fries or French Fries)
|Bacon Cheese burger
|$7.25
Comes on a hard roll, medium well