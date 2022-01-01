Rochester burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Rochester

Wimpy's Burger Basket image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wimpy's Burger Basket

2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (1277 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheeseburger$6.49
We see a burger & cheese romance in your near future. Sink your teeth into this time-honored classic.
Cheeseburger Plate$10.99
Two cheeseburgers served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.
Chicken Fingers$7.49
4 PC served with one of the following sauces: Barbecue, Bleu cheese, Boss sauce, Buffalo Hot or Mild, Country Sweet Mild, Honey Mustard, Ranch, Sriracha BBQ, or Sweet & Sour.
More about Wimpy's Burger Basket
Happy Days On the Go - GREECE image

 

Happy Days On the Go - GREECE

850 Longpond Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon Cheeseburger$9.99
Our bacon cheeseburger is made with two slices of bacon and American cheese. Swiss, Mozzarella, provolone and cheddar are also available.
Chicken Ranch Wrap$8.79
Crispy chicken tenders wrapped in a warm tortilla and topped with crispy bacon, fresh lettuce tomato and ranch dressing.
Cheeseburger$7.99
Comes with American cheese unless changed under " cheese options".
Comes on a hard roll. Alternate bread options available.
More about Happy Days On the Go - GREECE
Happy Days On the Go image

 

Happy Days On the Go

2755 East Henrietta, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Double Cheese burger$8.95
Comes on a hard roll, medium well
Plant Burger Plate$12.97
All Plates Include Choice of 2 Sides. (Baked Beans, Mac Salad, Home Fries or French Fries)
Bacon Cheese burger$7.25
Comes on a hard roll, medium well
More about Happy Days On the Go

