Rochester cafés you'll love

Celebrate Cafe image

 

Celebrate Cafe

70 Linden Oaks Driver, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Diet Coke$1.49
Diet Coke, 12 oz
Chicken Noodle Soup$4.99
Fresh chicken simmered in a chicken bone broth, carrots, onions, celery and select herbs. Served with noodles or rice if you ask. rice
Waldorf Chicken Salad$8.95
Chicken salad including red grapes, apples, and celery with Romaine lettuce in your choice of wrap or bread.
More about Celebrate Cafe
Pellegrino's Deli Cafe image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pellegrino's Deli Cafe

1120 Mount Hope Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (641 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
*Turkey - Medium$9.49
oven-roasted sliced turkey breast ~ gobble it up!
*Chicken in the Grass - Medium$9.99
grilled chicken, sautéed spinach, onions, bacon, provolone cheese
*Cheesesteak - Large$14.99
thinly sliced usda grain-fed choice sirloin steak, grilled with peppers, onions, sautéed mushrooms and provolone cheese
More about Pellegrino's Deli Cafe
Balsam Bagels image

WRAPS • SOUPS • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Balsam Bagels

288 N Winton Rd, Rochester

Avg 4.7 (1059 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bagel with Lox/Cream Cheese$8.50
Traditional Bagel, Lox and Cream Cheese served with capers, red onions, tomatoes and cucumbers and your choice of cream cheese flavor...but let us know how you would like it, we can change anything you would like!
Bagel with Plain Cream Cheese$3.00
Your choice of bagel with a generous scoop of plain cream cheese spread on both sides of the bagel
Bagel with Egg/Cheese/Meat$5.75
Your choice of bagel, toasted and buttered, with an egg patty, bacon or sausage and one of six different selections of cheese.
More about Balsam Bagels
Spot Coffee image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

200 East Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (1457 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Yogurt Parfait$5.50
Mike Sandwich$7.10
Chopped Apple & Cranberry Wrap$10.65
More about Spot Coffee
Sips Coffee & Cafe image

 

Sips Coffee & Cafe

149 Pattonwood Drive, Rochester

Avg 4.8 (218 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Santa Fe
Egg, sausage, roasted red peppers, cheddar, red onion, & chipotle pesto.
Chicken Chipotle Panini
Grilled chicken,‏ roasted red peppers, mozzarella, & chipotle pesto.
Egg & Cheddar
Egg & cheddar.
More about Sips Coffee & Cafe
Fifth Frame Brewing image

 

Fifth Frame Brewing

155 Saint Paul St, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (663 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
DDH Get Down 4PK (Oat IPA 7%)$16.67
Draped In Jam | Blackberry & Marshmallow 4PK$23.15
Lords Of Juicetown Collab w/Froth (TIPA 10.5%)$20.37
More about Fifth Frame Brewing
Celebrate Cafe West (Mami Cocina) image

 

Celebrate Cafe West (Mami Cocina)

839 West Avenue, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Two Fried Pork Chops$7.99
Taco Bowls with 2 hard or soft shell$5.99
More about Celebrate Cafe West (Mami Cocina)

