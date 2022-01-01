Rochester cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Rochester
More about Celebrate Cafe
Celebrate Cafe
70 Linden Oaks Driver, Rochester
|Popular items
|Diet Coke
|$1.49
Diet Coke, 12 oz
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$4.99
Fresh chicken simmered in a chicken bone broth, carrots, onions, celery and select herbs. Served with noodles or rice if you ask. rice
|Waldorf Chicken Salad
|$8.95
Chicken salad including red grapes, apples, and celery with Romaine lettuce in your choice of wrap or bread.
More about Pellegrino's Deli Cafe
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pellegrino's Deli Cafe
1120 Mount Hope Ave, Rochester
|Popular items
|*Turkey - Medium
|$9.49
oven-roasted sliced turkey breast ~ gobble it up!
|*Chicken in the Grass - Medium
|$9.99
grilled chicken, sautéed spinach, onions, bacon, provolone cheese
|*Cheesesteak - Large
|$14.99
thinly sliced usda grain-fed choice sirloin steak, grilled with peppers, onions, sautéed mushrooms and provolone cheese
More about Balsam Bagels
WRAPS • SOUPS • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Balsam Bagels
288 N Winton Rd, Rochester
|Popular items
|Bagel with Lox/Cream Cheese
|$8.50
Traditional Bagel, Lox and Cream Cheese served with capers, red onions, tomatoes and cucumbers and your choice of cream cheese flavor...but let us know how you would like it, we can change anything you would like!
|Bagel with Plain Cream Cheese
|$3.00
Your choice of bagel with a generous scoop of plain cream cheese spread on both sides of the bagel
|Bagel with Egg/Cheese/Meat
|$5.75
Your choice of bagel, toasted and buttered, with an egg patty, bacon or sausage and one of six different selections of cheese.
More about Spot Coffee
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Spot Coffee
200 East Ave, Rochester
|Popular items
|Yogurt Parfait
|$5.50
|Mike Sandwich
|$7.10
|Chopped Apple & Cranberry Wrap
|$10.65
More about Sips Coffee & Cafe
Sips Coffee & Cafe
149 Pattonwood Drive, Rochester
|Popular items
|Santa Fe
Egg, sausage, roasted red peppers, cheddar, red onion, & chipotle pesto.
|Chicken Chipotle Panini
Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, & chipotle pesto.
|Egg & Cheddar
Egg & cheddar.
More about Fifth Frame Brewing
Fifth Frame Brewing
155 Saint Paul St, Rochester
|Popular items
|DDH Get Down 4PK (Oat IPA 7%)
|$16.67
|Draped In Jam | Blackberry & Marshmallow 4PK
|$23.15
|Lords Of Juicetown Collab w/Froth (TIPA 10.5%)
|$20.37