Rochester pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Rochester

FAVO PIZZA & DRAFT HOUSE image

 

FAVO PIZZA & DRAFT HOUSE

3400 Monroe Avenue, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic Cheese$10.00
sauce/mozzarella
Four Meat$15.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Meatball and unlimited vegetables
Buffalo Chicken$12.00
house made buffalo sauce/mozzarella/gorgonzola/grilled chicken/red onion
More about FAVO PIZZA & DRAFT HOUSE
Chester Cab Pizza image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Chester Cab Pizza

707 Park Ave, Rochester

Avg 3.7 (1363 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Regular Pizza-MED$14.50
12" pie cut into 8 slices cooked directly on the stone hearth made with love!
6 Piece$8.25
Four Styles of Chicken Wings or Boneless Wings: Original Crispy Cajun, Saucy Cajun Original, Grilled BBQ, Buffalo Style
15 Piece$18.49
Four Styles of Chicken Wings or Boneless Wings: Original Crispy Cajun, Saucy Cajun Original, Grilled BBQ, Buffalo Style
More about Chester Cab Pizza
Guida's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Guida's Pizzeria

404 Empire Blvd, Rochester

Avg 4.3 (422 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Small Pizza$9.74
4 slices, 10" Round. Extra topping $ .99 Each
Sheet Pizza$25.99
32 slices, 18" x 25" Full Sheet. Extra topping $ 2.79 Each
Large Pizza$15.99
12 Slices, 11"x17" Half Sheet. Extra topping $ 1.79 Each
More about Guida's Pizzeria
Good Guys Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Good Guys Pizza

3313 Chili Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.3 (229 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Funnel Fries Large$9.99
Just like funnel cake, served in powered sugar
Single Breaded Wings$15.49
Served plain with sauce and bleu cheese
Side Bleu Cheese$0.99
More about Good Guys Pizza
Guida's Pizzeria image

 

Guida's Pizzeria

736 Elmgrove Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Garlic Knots$3.99
6 garlic knots served with sides of sauce
Medium Pizza$14.99
8 Slices, 14" Round. Extra Topping $ 1.39 Each
X-Large Pizza$21.49
20 slices, 18"x18". Extra topping $ 1.99 Each
More about Guida's Pizzeria
Pizza Wizard image

PIZZA

Pizza Wizard

760 South Clinton Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
SQUARE BUILD YOUR OWN$12.00
Build your own Square Pie. Topped w/ cheese. You choose the rest.
Bleu Cheese$1.25
3oz
SAUSAGE SQUARE$13.50
House Sausage, Cheese, Kale, Romano
More about Pizza Wizard

