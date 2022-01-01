Rochester pizza restaurants you'll love
Must-try pizza restaurants in Rochester
FAVO PIZZA & DRAFT HOUSE
3400 Monroe Avenue, Rochester
|Popular items
|Classic Cheese
|$10.00
sauce/mozzarella
|Four Meat
|$15.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon, Sausage, Meatball and unlimited vegetables
|Buffalo Chicken
|$12.00
house made buffalo sauce/mozzarella/gorgonzola/grilled chicken/red onion
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Chester Cab Pizza
707 Park Ave, Rochester
|Popular items
|Regular Pizza-MED
|$14.50
12" pie cut into 8 slices cooked directly on the stone hearth made with love!
|6 Piece
|$8.25
Four Styles of Chicken Wings or Boneless Wings: Original Crispy Cajun, Saucy Cajun Original, Grilled BBQ, Buffalo Style
|15 Piece
|$18.49
Four Styles of Chicken Wings or Boneless Wings: Original Crispy Cajun, Saucy Cajun Original, Grilled BBQ, Buffalo Style
PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Guida's Pizzeria
404 Empire Blvd, Rochester
|Popular items
|Small Pizza
|$9.74
4 slices, 10" Round. Extra topping $ .99 Each
|Sheet Pizza
|$25.99
32 slices, 18" x 25" Full Sheet. Extra topping $ 2.79 Each
|Large Pizza
|$15.99
12 Slices, 11"x17" Half Sheet. Extra topping $ 1.79 Each
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Good Guys Pizza
3313 Chili Ave, Rochester
|Popular items
|Funnel Fries Large
|$9.99
Just like funnel cake, served in powered sugar
|Single Breaded Wings
|$15.49
Served plain with sauce and bleu cheese
|Side Bleu Cheese
|$0.99
Guida's Pizzeria
736 Elmgrove Road, Rochester
|Popular items
|Garlic Knots
|$3.99
6 garlic knots served with sides of sauce
|Medium Pizza
|$14.99
8 Slices, 14" Round. Extra Topping $ 1.39 Each
|X-Large Pizza
|$21.49
20 slices, 18"x18". Extra topping $ 1.99 Each