Brisket in Center City

Go
Center City restaurants
Toast

Center City restaurants that serve brisket

Brisket Plate image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

99 Court Street, Rochester

Avg 4.6 (13504 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Brisket Plate$19.00
30 day aged Prime beef, hand sliced, lean and moist with pickled onion & jalapeños. GF
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (151 restaurants)

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (841 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston