Avocado toast in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve avocado toast
More about Celebrate Cafe
Celebrate Cafe
70 Linden Oaks Driver, Rochester
|Avocado Toast
|$5.00
1 slice of toasted sourdough bread, with fresh avocado, everything bagel seasoning and lemon zest. Comes flavored with either: fresh mild Pico de Gallo and guacamole; or red onion jam. Add bacon for only $1.50.
More about b.good
b.good
640 Jefferson Rd, Rochester
|Avocado Toast
|$3.00
avocado seasoned with garlic and paprika on toasted country bread (cal: 404) - Vegetarian - Allergens: Wheat