Avocado toast in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Toast

Rochester restaurants that serve avocado toast

Item pic

 

Celebrate Cafe

70 Linden Oaks Driver, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$5.00
1 slice of toasted sourdough bread, with fresh avocado, everything bagel seasoning and lemon zest. Comes flavored with either: fresh mild Pico de Gallo and guacamole; or red onion jam. Add bacon for only $1.50.
More about Celebrate Cafe
Jines Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Jines Restaurant

658 Park Avenue, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (940 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$8.75
More about Jines Restaurant
Avocado Toast image

 

b.good

640 Jefferson Rd, Rochester

No reviews yet
Avocado Toast$3.00
avocado seasoned with garlic and paprika on toasted country bread (cal: 404) - Vegetarian - Allergens: Wheat
More about b.good

