Bacon cheeseburgers in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
99 Court Street, Rochester
|Bacon Deluxe Burger
|$13.00
Certified Angus Beef ®, BBQ basted, caramelized tangy onions, thick-cut bacon, melted Swiss, pickles.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wimpy's Burger Basket
2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester
|Bacon-Cheeseburger
|$7.99
Crispy bacon strips playing nice with garden fresh veggies. Iceburg lettuce, tomatoes & mayo garnish this juicy burger. Served on a hard roll.
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mac's Philly Steaks
298 Exchange Blvd, Rochester
|Cheddar Bacon Burger
Burger, cheddar cheese, bacon & your choice of toppings.
***Toppings Outlined in Orange are Standard, Deselect the Box to Remove that Topping.***
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Distillery
1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester
|*Guinness Bacon Swiss Burger
|$17.00
our “G” sauce, swiss cheese, bacon,
grilled onions
|*Bacon Cheddar-Burger
|$16.00
aged cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion
Happy Days On the Go - GREECE
850 Longpond Road, Rochester
|Bacon Burger
|$5.97
Our bacon burger is made with fresh ground beef cooked medium-well, two slices of bacon and your choice of toppings.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.99
Our bacon cheeseburger is made with two slices of bacon and American cheese. Swiss, Mozzarella, provolone and cheddar are also available.