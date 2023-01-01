Blackened chicken sandwiches in Rochester
Wimpy's Burger Basket - Buffalo Rd
2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester
|Blackened Chicken Sandwich
|$7.69
Jamaican style...you'll be jammin' while biting into this jerk style sandwich. Marinated chicken breast tender grilled with crispy bacon, pepperjack, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo. Served on a hard roll.
The Distillery - Mt. Hope
1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester
|*Blackened Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, spicy aioli, toasted brioche roll