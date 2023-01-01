Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Blackened chicken sandwiches in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve blackened chicken sandwiches

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wimpy's Burger Basket - Buffalo Rd

2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (1277 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$7.69
Jamaican style...you'll be jammin' while biting into this jerk style sandwich. Marinated chicken breast tender grilled with crispy bacon, pepperjack, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo. Served on a hard roll.
More about Wimpy's Burger Basket - Buffalo Rd
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Distillery - Mt. Hope

1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.1 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Blackened Chicken Sandwich$15.00
bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, spicy aioli, toasted brioche roll
More about The Distillery - Mt. Hope
Hose 22

56 Stutson St, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Grilled blackened chicken breast topped with chopped green chiles, red onions, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, and a citrus aioli on a grilled brioche bun.
More about Hose 22

