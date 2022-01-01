Bleu burgers in Rochester
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wimpy's Burger Basket
2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester
|Buffalo Bleu Burger
|$7.99
This mouth-watering goodness will satisfy strongest of appetites! Bite into a tasty all beef patty, topped with melted crumbly bleu cheese & smothered with our signature buffalo sauce. Served on a hard roll.
|Black & Bleu Burger*
|$7.99
Satisfy the strongest of appetite with this masterpiece of a burger! Fresh all beef patty, paired with crispy bacon strips, melted crumbly bleu cheese, and red onions grilled in a balsamic vinaigrette glaze. Served on a hard roll.