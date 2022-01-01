Bleu burgers in Rochester

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wimpy's Burger Basket image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wimpy's Burger Basket

2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (1277 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Bleu Burger$7.99
This mouth-watering goodness will satisfy strongest of appetites! Bite into a tasty all beef patty, topped with melted crumbly bleu cheese & smothered with our signature buffalo sauce. Served on a hard roll.
Black & Bleu Burger*$7.99
Satisfy the strongest of appetite with this masterpiece of a burger! Fresh all beef patty, paired with crispy bacon strips, melted crumbly bleu cheese, and red onions grilled in a balsamic vinaigrette glaze. Served on a hard roll.
More about Wimpy's Burger Basket
Item pic

SANDWICHES

East Ridge Family Restaurant

1925 East Ridge Road, Rochester

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon Bleu Burger$14.99
1/2 LB burger with crumbly blue, bacon and fried onion rings
More about East Ridge Family Restaurant

