Blt wraps in Rochester

Go
Rochester restaurants
Toast

Rochester restaurants that serve blt wraps

Wimpy's Burger Basket image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wimpy's Burger Basket

2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (1277 reviews)
Takeout
BLT Wrap$8.49
Bacon, Bacon, Bacon...did we mention bacon? Crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato and mayo.
More about Wimpy's Burger Basket
Good Guys Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Good Guys Pizza

3313 Chili Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.3 (229 reviews)
Takeout
BLT Wrap$8.49
With mayo, bacon, lettuce & tomato and shredded cheddar
Chicken BLT Wrap$8.49
With mayo, bacon, lettuce & tomato and shredded cheddar
More about Good Guys Pizza
The tap It Bar and Grill image

 

The tap It Bar and Grill

1761 Scottsville rd, Rochester

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
blackened chicken BLT Wrap$10.95
Rice pilaf, grilled blackened chicken, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, jalapeño cream sauce and bacon in a flour tortilla.
More about The tap It Bar and Grill
Sips Coffee & Cafe image

 

Sips Coffee & Cafe

149 Pattonwood Drive, Rochester

Avg 4.8 (218 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey BLT Wrap$8.95
Turkey breast, bacon, swiss, romaine, tomato, & Hellman's mayo.
More about Sips Coffee & Cafe

