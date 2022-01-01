Blt wraps in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve blt wraps
Wimpy's Burger Basket
2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester
|BLT Wrap
|$8.49
Bacon, Bacon, Bacon...did we mention bacon? Crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Good Guys Pizza
3313 Chili Ave, Rochester
|BLT Wrap
|$8.49
With mayo, bacon, lettuce & tomato and shredded cheddar
|Chicken BLT Wrap
|$8.49
With mayo, bacon, lettuce & tomato and shredded cheddar
The tap It Bar and Grill
1761 Scottsville rd, Rochester
|blackened chicken BLT Wrap
|$10.95
Rice pilaf, grilled blackened chicken, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, jalapeño cream sauce and bacon in a flour tortilla.