Boneless wings in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve boneless wings

Wimpy's Burger Basket image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wimpy's Burger Basket

2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (1277 reviews)
Takeout
Boneless Wings$13.49
Boneless Wing Plate$11.49
6 Boneless wings served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.
More about Wimpy's Burger Basket
Mac's Philly Steaks image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mac's Philly Steaks

298 Exchange Blvd, Rochester

Avg 4.6 (3546 reviews)
Takeout
Boneless Wings$10.59
More about Mac's Philly Steaks
Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Distillery

1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.1 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
C-40 Boneless Wings$60.00
lightly hand-breaded chicken breast chunks tossed in our famous buffalo wing sauce and served with bleu cheese dressing & celery
*Boneless Wings$15.00
lightly hand-breaded chicken breast chunks tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with bleu cheese dressing & celery
More about The Distillery
Guida's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Guida's Pizzeria

404 Empire Blvd, Rochester

Avg 4.3 (422 reviews)
Takeout
Boneless Wings Basket$11.99
Boneless wings with fries. Substitute Onion Rings $ .75
Boneless Wings$10.99
More about Guida's Pizzeria
The tap It Bar and Grill image

 

The tap It Bar and Grill

1761 Scottsville rd, Rochester

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
boneless Wings$10.95
10 boneless wings of your choice of sauce
More about The tap It Bar and Grill
Guida's Pizzeria image

 

Guida's Pizzeria

736 Elmgrove Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Boneless Wings$10.99
Boneless Wings Basket$11.99
Boneless wings with fries. Substitute Onion Rings $ .75
More about Guida's Pizzeria
Irondequoit Beer Company image

FRENCH FRIES

Irondequoit Beer Company

765 Titus Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.4 (59 reviews)
Takeout
BONELESS WINGS$12.00
Choose from: Cajun Dry Rub, Stay Gold (Honey, Garlic and Ginger), Garlic Parmesan, Mango Habanero, Iron Smoke Maple Bacon Whiskey, Mild, Nashville Hot.
More about Irondequoit Beer Company

