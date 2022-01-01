Boneless wings in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve boneless wings
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wimpy's Burger Basket
2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester
|Boneless Wings
|$13.49
|Boneless Wing Plate
|$11.49
6 Boneless wings served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice. Additional side options are available; some may carry an upcharge.
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mac's Philly Steaks
298 Exchange Blvd, Rochester
|Boneless Wings
|$10.59
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Distillery
1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester
|C-40 Boneless Wings
|$60.00
lightly hand-breaded chicken breast chunks tossed in our famous buffalo wing sauce and served with bleu cheese dressing & celery
|*Boneless Wings
|$15.00
lightly hand-breaded chicken breast chunks tossed in one of our signature sauces and served with bleu cheese dressing & celery
PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Guida's Pizzeria
404 Empire Blvd, Rochester
|Boneless Wings Basket
|$11.99
Boneless wings with fries. Substitute Onion Rings $ .75
|Boneless Wings
|$10.99
The tap It Bar and Grill
1761 Scottsville rd, Rochester
|boneless Wings
|$10.95
10 boneless wings of your choice of sauce
Guida's Pizzeria
736 Elmgrove Road, Rochester
|Boneless Wings
|$10.99
|Boneless Wings Basket
|$11.99
Boneless wings with fries. Substitute Onion Rings $ .75