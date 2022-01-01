Brisket in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve brisket
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
99 Court Street, Rochester
|Brisket Plate
|$19.00
30 day aged Prime beef, hand sliced, lean and moist with pickled onion & jalapeños. GF
|Brisket Bacon Swiss
|$13.50
Prime brisket, thick-cut bacon, melted swiss, horsey mayo, grilled roll
|Brisket Sandwich
|$12.00
1/3 lb. Prime aged beef, hand sliced, pickled onions & jalapeños, horsey mayo, original sauce, grilled potato roll
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wimpy's Burger Basket
2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester
|Brisket Plate
|$11.99
Beef Brisket topped with grilled onion, cheddar and barbecue sauce served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice.
|Brisket Sandwich
|$8.99
|Brisket Burger
|$8.49
We dub this one the crowd pleaser! Introducing fresh all beef patty piled high with smoked beef brisket, bursting with melted cheddar cheese & BBQ sauce. Served on a hard roll.
Merc on main
240 East Main Street, Rochester
|BROTH - #2 Brisket and Steak Pho
|$11.00
Brisket and rare steak, rice noodles, sliced onion, green onion, cilantro
served with the following garnish on the side: Thai basil, lime, chili pepper, beansprouts, hoisin, sriracha
Sticky Soul and BBQ
625 Culver Road, Rochester
|Philly Brisket Sandwich
|$13.99
BBQ beef, sauteed onions, Au jus.
Your choice of cheese (no extra cost)
|Brisket Bomber
|$13.99
BBQ beef topped with house-cured
smoked bacon, mushrooms, BBQ
sauce, and melted cheddar.
|Brisket Bleu
|$13.89
BBQ beef with carmelized onions
and crumbly blue cheese, drizzled
with Cherry Bomb Sauce.