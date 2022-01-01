Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Rochester

Go
Rochester restaurants
Toast

Rochester restaurants that serve brisket

Brisket Plate image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

99 Court Street, Rochester

Avg 4.6 (13504 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Brisket Plate$19.00
30 day aged Prime beef, hand sliced, lean and moist with pickled onion & jalapeños. GF
Brisket Bacon Swiss$13.50
Prime brisket, thick-cut bacon, melted swiss, horsey mayo, grilled roll
Brisket Sandwich$12.00
1/3 lb. Prime aged beef, hand sliced, pickled onions & jalapeños, horsey mayo, original sauce, grilled potato roll
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Wimpy's Burger Basket image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wimpy's Burger Basket

2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (1277 reviews)
Takeout
Brisket Plate$11.99
Beef Brisket topped with grilled onion, cheddar and barbecue sauce served over macaroni salad and homefries, topped with condiments of your choice.
Brisket Sandwich$8.99
Brisket Burger$8.49
We dub this one the crowd pleaser! Introducing fresh all beef patty piled high with smoked beef brisket, bursting with melted cheddar cheese & BBQ sauce. Served on a hard roll.
More about Wimpy's Burger Basket
BROTH - #2 Brisket and Steak Pho image

 

Merc on main

240 East Main Street, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
BROTH - #2 Brisket and Steak Pho$11.00
Brisket and rare steak, rice noodles, sliced onion, green onion, cilantro
served with the following garnish on the side: Thai basil, lime, chili pepper, beansprouts, hoisin, sriracha
More about Merc on main
Sticky Soul and BBQ image

 

Sticky Soul and BBQ

625 Culver Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Brisket Sandwich$13.99
BBQ beef, sauteed onions, Au jus.
Your choice of cheese (no extra cost)
Brisket Bomber$13.99
BBQ beef topped with house-cured
smoked bacon, mushrooms, BBQ
sauce, and melted cheddar.
Brisket Bleu$13.89
BBQ beef with carmelized onions
and crumbly blue cheese, drizzled
with Cherry Bomb Sauce.
More about Sticky Soul and BBQ
Blu Wolf Bistro image

 

Blu Wolf Bistro

657 Park Avenue, rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Brisket Pizza$17.00
Brisket Mac & Cheese$19.00
grilled chicken / house bacon / homemade cheese sauce / homemade buffalo sauce / melted pepper jack / scallions
More about Blu Wolf Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Rochester

Lasagna

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Ravioli

Fried Pickles

Boneless Wings

Eggplant Parm

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Rochester to explore

Center City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Neighborhood of the Arts

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Upper Mount Hope

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Rochester to explore

Pittsford

No reviews yet

Brockport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Canandaigua

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Fairport

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Victor

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Webster

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Medina

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (188 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (523 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston