Buffalo chicken salad in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad

Wimpy's Burger Basket image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wimpy's Burger Basket

2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (1277 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad$10.99
Crispy lettuce, fresh tomatoes, croutons, carrots and celery. Crispy fried chicken fingers covered in our very own mild buffalo sauce.
More about Wimpy's Burger Basket
FAVO PIZZA & DRAFT HOUSE image

 

FAVO PIZZA & DRAFT HOUSE

3400 Monroe Avenue, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.00
romaine/red onion/mozzarella/cherry tomato/grilled buffalo chicken/blue cheese dressing
More about FAVO PIZZA & DRAFT HOUSE
Guida's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Guida's Pizzeria

404 Empire Blvd, Rochester

Avg 4.3 (422 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.99
Lettuce, Chicken, Celery, Buffalo style sauce, tortilla chips, bleu cheese dressing
More about Guida's Pizzeria
The tap It Bar and Grill image

 

The tap It Bar and Grill

1761 Scottsville rd, Rochester

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken salad$11.95
Salad mix, crispy chicken tossed in mild buffalo sauce, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes and cucumbers.
More about The tap It Bar and Grill
Item pic

 

Celebrate Cafe

70 Linden Oaks Driver, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$8.99
Grilled chicken tossed in our mild buffalo sauce with and crumbly blue cheese on field greens. Comes with a side of ranch dressing.
More about Celebrate Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pellegrino's Deli Cafe

1120 Mount Hope Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (641 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
*Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.99
breaded crispy chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, salad greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, bleu cheese dressing
More about Pellegrino's Deli Cafe
Guida's Pizzeria image

 

Guida's Pizzeria

736 Elmgrove Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.99
Lettuce, Chicken, Celery, Buffalo style sauce, tortilla chips, bleu cheese dressing
More about Guida's Pizzeria

