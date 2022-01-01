Buffalo chicken salad in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wimpy's Burger Basket
2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester
|Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad
|$10.99
Crispy lettuce, fresh tomatoes, croutons, carrots and celery. Crispy fried chicken fingers covered in our very own mild buffalo sauce.
FAVO PIZZA & DRAFT HOUSE
3400 Monroe Avenue, Rochester
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.00
romaine/red onion/mozzarella/cherry tomato/grilled buffalo chicken/blue cheese dressing
PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Guida's Pizzeria
404 Empire Blvd, Rochester
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Lettuce, Chicken, Celery, Buffalo style sauce, tortilla chips, bleu cheese dressing
The tap It Bar and Grill
1761 Scottsville rd, Rochester
|Buffalo Chicken salad
|$11.95
Salad mix, crispy chicken tossed in mild buffalo sauce, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes and cucumbers.
Celebrate Cafe
70 Linden Oaks Driver, Rochester
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$8.99
Grilled chicken tossed in our mild buffalo sauce with and crumbly blue cheese on field greens. Comes with a side of ranch dressing.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pellegrino's Deli Cafe
1120 Mount Hope Ave, Rochester
|*Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$9.99
breaded crispy chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, salad greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, bleu cheese dressing