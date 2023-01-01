Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Rochester
More about Wimpy's Burger Basket - Buffalo Rd
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wimpy's Burger Basket - Buffalo Rd
2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester
|Deep Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$7.69
Finger licking good ! Chicken fingers...not just on the kiddy menu. Try this adult sandwich. You'll be glad you did. Crispy fried chicken fingers with lettuce and fresh tomatoes. Topped with buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing. Served on a hard roll.
More about The Distillery - Mt. Hope
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Distillery - Mt. Hope
1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester
|*Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
hand-breaded chicken breast cooked golden crisp, buffalo sauce, toasted brioche roll, lettuce, tomato, red onion & topped with bleu cheese dressing
sub grilled chicken at no additional charge