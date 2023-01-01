Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken sandwiches in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve buffalo chicken sandwiches

Wimpy's Burger Basket image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wimpy's Burger Basket - Buffalo Rd

2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (1277 reviews)
Takeout
Deep Fried Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$7.69
Finger licking good ! Chicken fingers...not just on the kiddy menu. Try this adult sandwich. You'll be glad you did. Crispy fried chicken fingers with lettuce and fresh tomatoes. Topped with buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing. Served on a hard roll.
More about Wimpy's Burger Basket - Buffalo Rd
*Buffalo Chicken Sandwich image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Distillery - Mt. Hope

1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.1 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
hand-breaded chicken breast cooked golden crisp, buffalo sauce, toasted brioche roll, lettuce, tomato, red onion & topped with bleu cheese dressing
sub grilled chicken at no additional charge
More about The Distillery - Mt. Hope
Consumer pic

 

La Bola - 240 E Main St

240 E Main St, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Fried Buffalo Chicken on House-Made Brioche topped with Creamy Bleu Cheese Dressing, Gorgonzola, Lettuce & Tomato
More about La Bola - 240 E Main St

