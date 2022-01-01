Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo chicken wraps in Rochester

Go
Rochester restaurants
Toast

Rochester restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps

Wimpy's Burger Basket image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wimpy's Burger Basket

2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (1277 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.49
Tangy & spicy all rolled up to make your mouth water. Golden crispy chicken fingers paired with fresh lettuce, tomato, buffalo sauce and Bleu cheese dressing.
More about Wimpy's Burger Basket
Item pic

SANDWICHES

East Ridge Family Restaurant

1925 East Ridge Road, Rochester

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.99
Fried chicken strips dipped in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomatoes and cheddar cheese
More about East Ridge Family Restaurant
Mac's Philly Steaks image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mac's Philly Steaks

298 Exchange Blvd, Rochester

Avg 4.6 (3546 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.29
Chicken, buffalo sauce, creamy bleu cheese, cheddar, lettuce & tomato.
***Toppings Outlined in Orange are Standard, Deselect the Box to Remove that Topping.***
More about Mac's Philly Steaks
*Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Distillery

1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.1 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.00
grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese & bleu cheese dressing, wheat wrap
More about The Distillery
Guida's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Guida's Pizzeria

404 Empire Blvd, Rochester

Avg 4.3 (422 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Buffalo Wrap$10.99
Crispy Buffalo-style chicken, lettuce, blue cheese, & cheddar
More about Guida's Pizzeria
Good Guys Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Good Guys Pizza

3313 Chili Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.3 (229 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.49
With shredded cheddar, served mild or hot
More about Good Guys Pizza
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pellegrino's Deli Cafe

1120 Mount Hope Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (641 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
*Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.99
grilled sliced chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing
More about Pellegrino's Deli Cafe
Spot Coffee image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

200 East Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (1457 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.95
More about Spot Coffee
Happy Days On the Go - GREECE image

 

Happy Days On the Go - GREECE

850 Longpond Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$8.79
Crispy chicken tenders smothered in your choice of mild or hot wing sauce, wrapped in a warm tortilla with fresh lettuce and bleu cheese dressing.
More about Happy Days On the Go - GREECE
Guida's Pizzeria image

 

Guida's Pizzeria

736 Elmgrove Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Buffalo Wrap$10.99
Crispy Buffalo-style chicken, lettuce, blue cheese, & cheddar
More about Guida's Pizzeria

Browse other tasty dishes in Rochester

Sweet Potato Fries

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Chocolate Cake

Avocado Toast

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Fish And Chips

Chicken Tender Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Rochester to explore

Center City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Neighborhood of the Arts

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Upper Mount Hope

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Rochester to explore

Brockport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Pittsford

No reviews yet

Canandaigua

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Fairport

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Victor

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Webster

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Medina

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston