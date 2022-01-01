Buffalo chicken wraps in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve buffalo chicken wraps
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wimpy's Burger Basket
2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$8.49
Tangy & spicy all rolled up to make your mouth water. Golden crispy chicken fingers paired with fresh lettuce, tomato, buffalo sauce and Bleu cheese dressing.
SANDWICHES
East Ridge Family Restaurant
1925 East Ridge Road, Rochester
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.99
Fried chicken strips dipped in buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomatoes and cheddar cheese
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mac's Philly Steaks
298 Exchange Blvd, Rochester
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.29
Chicken, buffalo sauce, creamy bleu cheese, cheddar, lettuce & tomato.
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Distillery
1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester
|*Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.00
grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese & bleu cheese dressing, wheat wrap
PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Guida's Pizzeria
404 Empire Blvd, Rochester
|Chicken Buffalo Wrap
|$10.99
Crispy Buffalo-style chicken, lettuce, blue cheese, & cheddar
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Good Guys Pizza
3313 Chili Ave, Rochester
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$8.49
With shredded cheddar, served mild or hot
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pellegrino's Deli Cafe
1120 Mount Hope Ave, Rochester
|*Grilled Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$8.99
grilled sliced chicken, spicy buffalo sauce, american cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, bleu cheese dressing
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Spot Coffee
200 East Ave, Rochester
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.95
Happy Days On the Go - GREECE
850 Longpond Road, Rochester
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$8.79
Crispy chicken tenders smothered in your choice of mild or hot wing sauce, wrapped in a warm tortilla with fresh lettuce and bleu cheese dressing.