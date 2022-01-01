Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Rochester

Go
Rochester restaurants
Toast

Rochester restaurants that serve caesar salad

Wimpy's Burger Basket image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wimpy's Burger Basket

2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (1277 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$7.99
Romaine lettuce, red onions, bacon, croutons, parmesan cheese.
More about Wimpy's Burger Basket
FAVO PIZZA & DRAFT HOUSE image

 

FAVO PIZZA & DRAFT HOUSE

3400 Monroe Avenue, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad - Large$12.00
romaine/sliced red onion/mushrooms/cherry tomatoes/parmesan/potato stix/caesar dressing
Caesar Salad - Small$6.00
romaine/sliced red onion/mushrooms/cherry tomatoes/parmesan/potato stix/caesar dressing
More about FAVO PIZZA & DRAFT HOUSE
Item pic

SANDWICHES

East Ridge Family Restaurant

1925 East Ridge Road, Rochester

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad Chicken$15.99
Romaine lettuce tossed with homemade croutons,Parmesan cheese,Caesar dressing and a breadstick
More about East Ridge Family Restaurant
Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Distillery

1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.1 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Caesar Salad$11.00
fresh salad greens, caesar dressing, croutons and grated parmesan
*Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
fresh salad greens, caesar dressing, grilled chicken, croutons and grated parmesan
More about The Distillery
Guida's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Guida's Pizzeria

404 Empire Blvd, Rochester

Avg 4.3 (422 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$9.99
Romaine, parmesan, croutons, olives, pepperoncini and a touch of red onion, caesar dressing
Caesar Salad with Chicken$10.99
Romaine, parmesan, croutons, olives, pepperoncini and a touch of red onion, caesar dressing
More about Guida's Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Celebrate Cafe

70 Linden Oaks Driver, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken$8.99
Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, Asiago cheese, house croutons, and a side of Caesar dressing
More about Celebrate Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pellegrino's Deli Cafe

1120 Mount Hope Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (641 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
*Chicken Caesar Salad$9.99
grilled sliced chicken breast, red onion, croutons, crisp romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy caesar dressing with parmesan cheese
*Caesar Salad$7.49
red onion, croutons,
crisp romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy asiago
caesar dressing with parmesan cheese
More about Pellegrino's Deli Cafe
Jines Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Jines Restaurant

658 Park Avenue, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (940 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad$7.69
Caesar dressing over romaine lettuce, croutons, and asiago cheese.
Tuna Caesar Salad$12.79
Grilled tuna, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, and asiago cheese.
K-Caesar Salad w/ Chicken$5.95
More about Jines Restaurant
Sips Coffee & Cafe image

 

Sips Coffee & Cafe

149 Pattonwood Drive, Rochester

Avg 4.8 (218 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad
Romaine, asiago, housemade croutons, & creamy Caesar dressing.
More about Sips Coffee & Cafe
The Owl House image

 

The Owl House

75 Marshall St., Rochester

Avg 4.3 (1468 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Caesar Salad$11.00
Romaine, kale, croutons, caesar dressing, cashew-pepita parm
More about The Owl House

Browse other tasty dishes in Rochester

Chicken Wraps

Crispy Chicken

Pasta Salad

Noodle Soup

Greek Pizza

California Salad

Boneless Wings

Sundaes

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Rochester to explore

Center City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Neighborhood of the Arts

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Upper Mount Hope

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Rochester to explore

Brockport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Pittsford

No reviews yet

Canandaigua

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Fairport

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Victor

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Webster

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Medina

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston