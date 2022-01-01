Caesar salad in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve caesar salad
Wimpy's Burger Basket
2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester
|Caesar Salad
|$7.99
Romaine lettuce, red onions, bacon, croutons, parmesan cheese.
FAVO PIZZA & DRAFT HOUSE
3400 Monroe Avenue, Rochester
|Caesar Salad - Large
|$12.00
romaine/sliced red onion/mushrooms/cherry tomatoes/parmesan/potato stix/caesar dressing
|Caesar Salad - Small
|$6.00
romaine/sliced red onion/mushrooms/cherry tomatoes/parmesan/potato stix/caesar dressing
East Ridge Family Restaurant
1925 East Ridge Road, Rochester
|Caesar Salad Chicken
|$15.99
Romaine lettuce tossed with homemade croutons,Parmesan cheese,Caesar dressing and a breadstick
The Distillery
1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester
|*Caesar Salad
|$11.00
fresh salad greens, caesar dressing, croutons and grated parmesan
|*Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.00
fresh salad greens, caesar dressing, grilled chicken, croutons and grated parmesan
Guida's Pizzeria
404 Empire Blvd, Rochester
|Caesar Salad
|$9.99
Romaine, parmesan, croutons, olives, pepperoncini and a touch of red onion, caesar dressing
|Caesar Salad with Chicken
|$10.99
Romaine, parmesan, croutons, olives, pepperoncini and a touch of red onion, caesar dressing
Celebrate Cafe
70 Linden Oaks Driver, Rochester
|Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken
|$8.99
Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, Asiago cheese, house croutons, and a side of Caesar dressing
Pellegrino's Deli Cafe
1120 Mount Hope Ave, Rochester
|*Chicken Caesar Salad
|$9.99
grilled sliced chicken breast, red onion, croutons, crisp romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy caesar dressing with parmesan cheese
|*Caesar Salad
|$7.49
red onion, croutons,
crisp romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy asiago
caesar dressing with parmesan cheese
Jines Restaurant
658 Park Avenue, Rochester
|Caesar Salad
|$7.69
Caesar dressing over romaine lettuce, croutons, and asiago cheese.
|Tuna Caesar Salad
|$12.79
Grilled tuna, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, and asiago cheese.
|K-Caesar Salad w/ Chicken
|$5.95
Sips Coffee & Cafe
149 Pattonwood Drive, Rochester
|Caesar Salad
Romaine, asiago, housemade croutons, & creamy Caesar dressing.