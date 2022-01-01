Calamari in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve calamari
More about California Rollin II
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FALAFEL • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
California Rollin II
1000 North River St, Rochester
|Fried Calamari
|$14.00
Crispy fried rings of calamari, with a side of spicy mayo, served over rice
|Spicy Calamari
|$16.00
Crispy calamari rings loaded with bacon, jalapenos, scallions & onion crunchies. Topped with hot sauce, honey mustard, eel sauce & spicy mayo served over rice
More about East Ridge Family Restaurant
SANDWICHES
East Ridge Family Restaurant
1925 East Ridge Road, Rochester
|Calamari Appetizer
|$11.99
Lightly breaded with banana peppers. Side of marinara sauce