Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Rochester

Go
Rochester restaurants
Toast

Rochester restaurants that serve calamari

California Rollin II image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FALAFEL • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

California Rollin II

1000 North River St, Rochester

Avg 3.9 (549 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fried Calamari$14.00
Crispy fried rings of calamari, with a side of spicy mayo, served over rice
Spicy Calamari$16.00
Crispy calamari rings loaded with bacon, jalapenos, scallions & onion crunchies. Topped with hot sauce, honey mustard, eel sauce & spicy mayo served over rice
More about California Rollin II
Item pic

SANDWICHES

East Ridge Family Restaurant

1925 East Ridge Road, Rochester

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Calamari Appetizer$11.99
Lightly breaded with banana peppers. Side of marinara sauce
More about East Ridge Family Restaurant
Item pic

 

Seasoning Thai Bistro

2602 Elmwood Avenue, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Calamari$10.00
Crispy fried breaded calamari ring served with Thai sweet chilli dipping sauce
More about Seasoning Thai Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Rochester

Boneless Wings

Grilled Chicken Wraps

Waffles

Crispy Chicken

Cheese Pizza

Chicken Tenders

Steak Quesadillas

Turkey Reuben

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Rochester to explore

Center City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Neighborhood of the Arts

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Upper Mount Hope

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Rochester to explore

Brockport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Pittsford

No reviews yet

Canandaigua

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Fairport

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Victor

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Webster

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Medina

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston