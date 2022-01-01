Cheese pizza in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve cheese pizza
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Mullers Cider House
1344 University Ave, Rochester
|Cheese and Pepperoni Pizza
|$16.00
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Blend, & Pepperoni
|Cheese Pizza
|$16.00
Root31 - Pittsford
3349 Monroe Avenue, ROCHESTER
|Mac and Cheese Pizza
|$16.50
Cheese sauce base, bacon, tomatoes, pasta, cheddar, mozzarella
Happy Days On the Go - GREECE
850 Longpond Road, Rochester
|7" Cheese Pizza
|$5.99
Our classic cheese pizza is made with the finest shredded mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.
|16" Cheese Pizza
|$11.99
Our classic cheese pizza is made with the finest shredded mozzarella cheese and tomato sauce.