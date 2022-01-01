Chicken caesar salad in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad
More about East Ridge Family Restaurant
SANDWICHES
East Ridge Family Restaurant
1925 East Ridge Road, Rochester
|Caesar Salad Chicken
|$15.99
Romaine lettuce tossed with homemade croutons,Parmesan cheese,Caesar dressing and a breadstick
More about The Distillery
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Distillery
1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester
|*Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.00
fresh salad greens, caesar dressing, grilled chicken, croutons and grated parmesan
More about Guida's Pizzeria
PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Guida's Pizzeria
404 Empire Blvd, Rochester
|Caesar Salad with Chicken
|$10.99
Romaine, parmesan, croutons, olives, pepperoncini and a touch of red onion, caesar dressing
More about Celebrate Cafe
Celebrate Cafe
70 Linden Oaks Driver, Rochester
|Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken
|$8.99
Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, Asiago cheese, house croutons, and a side of Caesar dressing
More about Pellegrino's Deli Cafe
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pellegrino's Deli Cafe
1120 Mount Hope Ave, Rochester
|*Chicken Caesar Salad
|$9.99
grilled sliced chicken breast, red onion, croutons, crisp romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy caesar dressing with parmesan cheese