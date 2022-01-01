Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken caesar salad in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve chicken caesar salad

Item pic

SANDWICHES

East Ridge Family Restaurant

1925 East Ridge Road, Rochester

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Caesar Salad Chicken$15.99
Romaine lettuce tossed with homemade croutons,Parmesan cheese,Caesar dressing and a breadstick
More about East Ridge Family Restaurant
Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Distillery

1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.1 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
fresh salad greens, caesar dressing, grilled chicken, croutons and grated parmesan
More about The Distillery
Guida's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Guida's Pizzeria

404 Empire Blvd, Rochester

Avg 4.3 (422 reviews)
Takeout
Caesar Salad with Chicken$10.99
Romaine, parmesan, croutons, olives, pepperoncini and a touch of red onion, caesar dressing
More about Guida's Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Celebrate Cafe

70 Linden Oaks Driver, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken$8.99
Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, Asiago cheese, house croutons, and a side of Caesar dressing
More about Celebrate Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pellegrino's Deli Cafe

1120 Mount Hope Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (641 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
*Chicken Caesar Salad$9.99
grilled sliced chicken breast, red onion, croutons, crisp romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy caesar dressing with parmesan cheese
More about Pellegrino's Deli Cafe
Jines Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Jines Restaurant

658 Park Avenue, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (940 reviews)
Takeout
K-Caesar Salad w/ Chicken$5.95
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.79
Caesar dressing over grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, croutons, and asiago cheese.
More about Jines Restaurant

