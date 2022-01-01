Chicken cobb salad in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve chicken cobb salad
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Distillery
1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester
|*Chicken Cobb Salad
|$18.00
salad greens, cajun-spiced grilled chicken, pico de gallo, bacon, crumbled
bleu cheese, egg, guacamole, balsamic vinaigrette
Celebrate Cafe
70 Linden Oaks Driver, Rochester
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$9.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, romaine and field greens, avocado, tomatoes, cucumber, olives, pickled onions and choice of dressing.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pellegrino's Deli Cafe
1120 Mount Hope Ave, Rochester
|*Chicken Cobb Salad
|$10.99
grilled chicken, salad greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, bacon, crumbled bleu, sliced egg, guacamole, balsamic vinaigrette