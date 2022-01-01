Chicken pasta in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve chicken pasta
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Distillery
1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester
|*Spicy Chicken Pasta
|$16.00
grilled cajun-spiced chicken breast, tomatoes, onions, kalamata olives, cheddar cheese, linguini tossed in our buffalo sauce
FRENCH FRIES
Jines Restaurant
658 Park Avenue, Rochester
|Jines Chicken & Pasta
|$20.89
Chicken sautéed with sundered tomatoes, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, scallion, tomatoes, white wine, pesto over pasta finished romano cheese
I-Square
400 Bakers Park, Rochester
|Chicken Parmesan Pasta
|$16.00
Crispy chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese over angel hair with hearty marinara sauce