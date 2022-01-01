Chicken pasta in Rochester

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Distillery

1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.1 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Spicy Chicken Pasta$16.00
grilled cajun-spiced chicken breast, tomatoes, onions, kalamata olives, cheddar cheese, linguini tossed in our buffalo sauce
More about The Distillery
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Jines Restaurant

658 Park Avenue, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (940 reviews)
Takeout
Jines Chicken & Pasta$20.89
Chicken sautéed with sundered tomatoes, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, scallion, tomatoes, white wine, pesto over pasta finished romano cheese
More about Jines Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

I-Square

400 Bakers Park, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Pasta$16.00
Crispy chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese over angel hair with hearty marinara sauce
More about I-Square
Blu Wolf Bistro image

 

Blu Wolf Bistro

657 Park Avenue, rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Cajun Shrimp & Chicken Pasta$21.00
grilled shrimp | grilled chicken | bucatini pasta | parmesan cheese | fresh corn | roasted red peppers | cajun cream sauce
More about Blu Wolf Bistro

