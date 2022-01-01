Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pitas in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve chicken pitas

Jeremiah's Tavern - Monroe - 1104 Monroe Avenue

1104 Monroe Avenue, Rochester

California Chicken Pita$15.50
Grilled Chicken Breast on Toasted Pita with Avocado, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Fresh Spinach, Sliced Tomato and Chipotle Mayo.
More about Jeremiah's Tavern - Monroe - 1104 Monroe Avenue
SANDWICHES

East Ridge Family Restaurant

1925 East Ridge Road, Rochester

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
Chicken Souvlaki Pita$13.99
Fresh grilled chicken strips with tzatziki sauce, onions and tomatoes on grilled pita bread
More about East Ridge Family Restaurant
Jeremiah's Tavern - Henrietta - 1175 Jefferson Road

1175 Jefferson Road, Rochester

California Chicken Pita$15.50
Grilled Chicken Breast on Toasted Pita with Avocado, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Fresh Spinach, Sliced Tomato and Chipotle Mayo.
More about Jeremiah's Tavern - Henrietta - 1175 Jefferson Road

