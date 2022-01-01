Chicken pitas in Rochester
Jeremiah's Tavern - Monroe - 1104 Monroe Avenue
1104 Monroe Avenue, Rochester
|California Chicken Pita
|$15.50
Grilled Chicken Breast on Toasted Pita with Avocado, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, Fresh Spinach, Sliced Tomato and Chipotle Mayo.
More about East Ridge Family Restaurant
SANDWICHES
East Ridge Family Restaurant
1925 East Ridge Road, Rochester
|Chicken Souvlaki Pita
|$13.99
Fresh grilled chicken strips with tzatziki sauce, onions and tomatoes on grilled pita bread