Chicken salad in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve chicken salad

Wimpy's Burger Basket image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wimpy's Burger Basket

2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (1277 reviews)
Takeout
Classic Chicken Finger Salad$10.99
Golden chicken fingers with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, crispy bacon, croutons, cheddar.
Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad$10.99
Crispy lettuce, fresh tomatoes, croutons, carrots and celery. Crispy fried chicken fingers covered in our very own mild buffalo sauce.
Shaved Chicken Salad$10.99
Shaved chicken smothered in mozzarella cheese, grilled peppers and onions topped with lettuce, tomatoes, & croutons.
More about Wimpy's Burger Basket
FAVO PIZZA & DRAFT HOUSE image

 

FAVO PIZZA & DRAFT HOUSE

3400 Monroe Avenue, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.00
romaine/red onion/mozzarella/cherry tomato/grilled buffalo chicken/blue cheese dressing
More about FAVO PIZZA & DRAFT HOUSE
Item pic

SANDWICHES

East Ridge Family Restaurant

1925 East Ridge Road, Rochester

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Eastridge Salad Chicken$14.99
Fresh greens topped with char grilled chicken breast,tomatoes,peppers,Swiss cheese and a breadstick
Greek Salad W Chicken$16.99
Chicken Breast,Fresh Greens, olives, feta cheese, tomatoes, egg and house dressing and Grilled Pita bread
Caesar Salad Chicken$15.99
Romaine lettuce tossed with homemade croutons,Parmesan cheese,Caesar dressing and a breadstick
More about East Ridge Family Restaurant
Mac's Philly Steaks image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mac's Philly Steaks

298 Exchange Blvd, Rochester

Avg 4.6 (3546 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Philly Salad
Chicken, white American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, onions & croutons with your choice of dressing.
***Toppings Outlined in Orange are Standard, Deselect the Box to Remove that Topping***
More about Mac's Philly Steaks
Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Distillery

1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.1 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Chicken Caesar Salad$14.00
fresh salad greens, caesar dressing, grilled chicken, croutons and grated parmesan
*Chicken Cobb Salad$18.00
salad greens, cajun-spiced grilled chicken, pico de gallo, bacon, crumbled
bleu cheese, egg, guacamole, balsamic vinaigrette
*Chicken Greek Salad$17.00
grilled chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, banana pepper, garbanzo beans, fresh salad greens, red wine vinaigrette
More about The Distillery
Guida's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Guida's Pizzeria

404 Empire Blvd, Rochester

Avg 4.3 (422 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach & Bacon Salad with Chicken$10.99
The Big Al Chicken Salad Wrap$10.99
Grilled chicken salad, lettuce tomato, your choice of cheese and dressing - In memory of Albert Perrone, US Postal Service
Greek Salad with Chicken$10.99
Romaine with feta crumbles, tomato, black olives, pepperoncini, cucumbers, greek dressing
More about Guida's Pizzeria
Good Guys Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Good Guys Pizza

3313 Chili Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.3 (229 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Finger Salad$10.99
Breaded chicken fingers, tomato, onion, lettuce & croutons
More about Good Guys Pizza
Root31 - Pittsford image

 

Root31 - Pittsford

3349 Monroe Avenue, ROCHESTER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Salad$13.50
With lettuce, tomato, field greens, sprouts
More about Root31 - Pittsford
The tap It Bar and Grill image

 

The tap It Bar and Grill

1761 Scottsville rd, Rochester

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken salad$11.95
Salad mix, crispy chicken tossed in mild buffalo sauce, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes and cucumbers.
More about The tap It Bar and Grill
Cobb Salad image

 

Celebrate Cafe

70 Linden Oaks Driver, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Cobb Salad$9.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, romaine and field greens, avocado, tomatoes, cucumber, olives, pickled onions and choice of dressing.
Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken$8.99
Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, Asiago cheese, house croutons, and a side of Caesar dressing
Chicken Salad$8.95
Chicken Salad (made with red onion, celery, pickles, mayonnaise and spices) paired with Romaine lettuce in your choice of wrap or bread.
More about Celebrate Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pellegrino's Deli Cafe

1120 Mount Hope Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (641 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
*Chicken Caesar Salad$9.99
grilled sliced chicken breast, red onion, croutons, crisp romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy caesar dressing with parmesan cheese
*Chicken Salad - Large$12.99
freshly prepared chicken salad with celery, onion, mustard, lemon juice and mayonnaise
*Chicken Salad - Medium$9.49
freshly prepared chicken salad with celery, onion, mustard, lemon juice and mayonnaise
More about Pellegrino's Deli Cafe
Sticky Soul and BBQ image

 

Sticky Soul and BBQ

625 Culver Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Island Jerk Chicken Salad$12.99
Mixed salad greens topped with jerk chicken,
cilantro, cucumber, grape tomatoes, and pineapple mango salsa
More about Sticky Soul and BBQ
Consumer pic

 

Fox's Deli

3450 Winton Place, Brighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Plate$10.00
Two scoops, lettuce, tomato, onion
More about Fox's Deli
Jines Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Jines Restaurant

658 Park Avenue, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (940 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$5.39
Served with chips
Chicken Greek Salad$13.49
Small OR large salad mixed with iceberg lettuce, spring mix, cucumbers, green pepper, cherry tomatoes, red onion, katamala olives, pepperoncini peppers, feta cheese, served with homemade Greek dressing and grilled chicken breast.
Chicken Salad & Bacon$13.49
Served with steak fries
More about Jines Restaurant
Spot Coffee image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Spot Coffee

200 East Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (1457 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad$11.95
More about Spot Coffee
Happy Days On the Go - GREECE image

 

Happy Days On the Go - GREECE

850 Longpond Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$12.49
Juicy grilled chicken, fresh lettuce mix, tomatoes, black olives, cheddar cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing.
Chicken Tender Salad$12.49
Two chicken tenders, fresh lettuce mix, tomatoes, black olives, cheddar cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing.
More about Happy Days On the Go - GREECE
Guida's Pizzeria image

 

Guida's Pizzeria

736 Elmgrove Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asian Crispy Chicken Salad$10.99
Tossed greens and cabbage, sliced almonds, Asian Noodles, sliced Asian Chicken Breast with Asian dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.99
Lettuce, Chicken, Celery, Buffalo style sauce, tortilla chips, bleu cheese dressing
The Big Al Chicken Salad Wrap$10.99
Grilled chicken salad, lettuce tomato, your choice of cheese and dressing - In memory of Albert Perrone, US Postal Service
More about Guida's Pizzeria

