Chicken salad in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve chicken salad
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wimpy's Burger Basket
2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester
|Classic Chicken Finger Salad
|$10.99
Golden chicken fingers with fresh lettuce, tomatoes, crispy bacon, croutons, cheddar.
|Buffalo Chicken Finger Salad
|$10.99
Crispy lettuce, fresh tomatoes, croutons, carrots and celery. Crispy fried chicken fingers covered in our very own mild buffalo sauce.
|Shaved Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Shaved chicken smothered in mozzarella cheese, grilled peppers and onions topped with lettuce, tomatoes, & croutons.
FAVO PIZZA & DRAFT HOUSE
3400 Monroe Avenue, Rochester
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.00
romaine/red onion/mozzarella/cherry tomato/grilled buffalo chicken/blue cheese dressing
SANDWICHES
East Ridge Family Restaurant
1925 East Ridge Road, Rochester
|Eastridge Salad Chicken
|$14.99
Fresh greens topped with char grilled chicken breast,tomatoes,peppers,Swiss cheese and a breadstick
|Greek Salad W Chicken
|$16.99
Chicken Breast,Fresh Greens, olives, feta cheese, tomatoes, egg and house dressing and Grilled Pita bread
|Caesar Salad Chicken
|$15.99
Romaine lettuce tossed with homemade croutons,Parmesan cheese,Caesar dressing and a breadstick
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mac's Philly Steaks
298 Exchange Blvd, Rochester
|Chicken Philly Salad
Chicken, white American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, mushrooms, onions & croutons with your choice of dressing.
***Toppings Outlined in Orange are Standard, Deselect the Box to Remove that Topping***
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Distillery
1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester
|*Chicken Caesar Salad
|$14.00
fresh salad greens, caesar dressing, grilled chicken, croutons and grated parmesan
|*Chicken Cobb Salad
|$18.00
salad greens, cajun-spiced grilled chicken, pico de gallo, bacon, crumbled
bleu cheese, egg, guacamole, balsamic vinaigrette
|*Chicken Greek Salad
|$17.00
grilled chicken, feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts, banana pepper, garbanzo beans, fresh salad greens, red wine vinaigrette
PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Guida's Pizzeria
404 Empire Blvd, Rochester
|Spinach & Bacon Salad with Chicken
|$10.99
|The Big Al Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.99
Grilled chicken salad, lettuce tomato, your choice of cheese and dressing - In memory of Albert Perrone, US Postal Service
|Greek Salad with Chicken
|$10.99
Romaine with feta crumbles, tomato, black olives, pepperoncini, cucumbers, greek dressing
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Good Guys Pizza
3313 Chili Ave, Rochester
|Chicken Finger Salad
|$10.99
Breaded chicken fingers, tomato, onion, lettuce & croutons
Root31 - Pittsford
3349 Monroe Avenue, ROCHESTER
|Chicken Salad
|$13.50
With lettuce, tomato, field greens, sprouts
The tap It Bar and Grill
1761 Scottsville rd, Rochester
|Buffalo Chicken salad
|$11.95
Salad mix, crispy chicken tossed in mild buffalo sauce, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes and cucumbers.
Celebrate Cafe
70 Linden Oaks Driver, Rochester
|Chicken Cobb Salad
|$9.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, romaine and field greens, avocado, tomatoes, cucumber, olives, pickled onions and choice of dressing.
|Caesar Salad with Grilled Chicken
|$8.99
Grilled chicken, Romaine lettuce, Asiago cheese, house croutons, and a side of Caesar dressing
|Chicken Salad
|$8.95
Chicken Salad (made with red onion, celery, pickles, mayonnaise and spices) paired with Romaine lettuce in your choice of wrap or bread.
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pellegrino's Deli Cafe
1120 Mount Hope Ave, Rochester
|*Chicken Caesar Salad
|$9.99
grilled sliced chicken breast, red onion, croutons, crisp romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy caesar dressing with parmesan cheese
|*Chicken Salad - Large
|$12.99
freshly prepared chicken salad with celery, onion, mustard, lemon juice and mayonnaise
|*Chicken Salad - Medium
|$9.49
freshly prepared chicken salad with celery, onion, mustard, lemon juice and mayonnaise
Sticky Soul and BBQ
625 Culver Road, Rochester
|Island Jerk Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Mixed salad greens topped with jerk chicken,
cilantro, cucumber, grape tomatoes, and pineapple mango salsa
Fox's Deli
3450 Winton Place, Brighton
|Chicken Salad Plate
|$10.00
Two scoops, lettuce, tomato, onion
FRENCH FRIES
Jines Restaurant
658 Park Avenue, Rochester
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$5.39
Served with chips
|Chicken Greek Salad
|$13.49
Small OR large salad mixed with iceberg lettuce, spring mix, cucumbers, green pepper, cherry tomatoes, red onion, katamala olives, pepperoncini peppers, feta cheese, served with homemade Greek dressing and grilled chicken breast.
|Chicken Salad & Bacon
|$13.49
Served with steak fries
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Spot Coffee
200 East Ave, Rochester
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
|$11.95
Happy Days On the Go - GREECE
850 Longpond Road, Rochester
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$12.49
Juicy grilled chicken, fresh lettuce mix, tomatoes, black olives, cheddar cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing.
|Chicken Tender Salad
|$12.49
Two chicken tenders, fresh lettuce mix, tomatoes, black olives, cheddar cheese, croutons and your choice of dressing.
Guida's Pizzeria
736 Elmgrove Road, Rochester
|Asian Crispy Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Tossed greens and cabbage, sliced almonds, Asian Noodles, sliced Asian Chicken Breast with Asian dressing
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Lettuce, Chicken, Celery, Buffalo style sauce, tortilla chips, bleu cheese dressing
|The Big Al Chicken Salad Wrap
|$10.99
Grilled chicken salad, lettuce tomato, your choice of cheese and dressing - In memory of Albert Perrone, US Postal Service