Chicken salad sandwiches in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Guida's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Guida's Pizzeria

404 Empire Blvd, Rochester

Avg 4.3 (422 reviews)
Takeout
The Big Al Chicken Salad Wrap$10.99
Grilled chicken salad, lettuce tomato, your choice of cheese and dressing - In memory of Albert Perrone, US Postal Service
More about Guida's Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Celebrate Cafe

70 Linden Oaks Driver, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Wrap$8.99
Chicken Salad (made with red onion, celery, pickles, mayonnaise and spices) paired with Romaine lettuce in your choice of wrap or bread.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.95
Chicken salad (made with red onion, celery, pickles, mayo and spices) paired with mixed greens on your choice of bread or wrap.
More about Celebrate Cafe
Jines Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Jines Restaurant

658 Park Avenue, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (940 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$5.39
Served with chips
More about Jines Restaurant
Guida's Pizzeria image

 

Guida's Pizzeria

736 Elmgrove Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
The Big Al Chicken Salad Wrap$10.99
Grilled chicken salad, lettuce tomato, your choice of cheese and dressing - In memory of Albert Perrone, US Postal Service
More about Guida's Pizzeria

