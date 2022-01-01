Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

99 Court Street, Rochester

Avg 4.6 (13504 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
O.G. Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Mojito marinated, BBQ basted, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion & jalapenos, zip sauce, grilled roll
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Wimpy's Burger Basket image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wimpy's Burger Basket

2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (1277 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$7.49
Taste of Italy will have you singing, Topped with provolone, Parmesan & marinara
Western Chicken Sandwich$7.49
Strap yourself in and pull up by your bootstraps when you bite into this sandwich, cowboy ! Tender grilled chicken breast & onions. Topped with 2 crispy bacon slices, shredded cheddar and BBQ sauce. Served on a hard roll.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$7.49
Lettuce, mayo
More about Wimpy's Burger Basket
Item pic

 

Merc on main

240 East Main Street, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Palermo's - Combo Chicken Sandwich (12oz Drink & side)$11.00
Add a Beverage & Side of choice | Served w/ homemade chips
Palermo's - #2 Handcrafted Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Hot or Mild | Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Ketchup & Mustard | Served w/ homemade chips
More about Merc on main
Mac's Philly Steaks image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Mac's Philly Steaks

298 Exchange Blvd, Rochester

Avg 4.6 (3546 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Finger Sandwich
Chicken fingers with your choice of cheese & toppings
Chicken Sandwich
Chicken with NO CHEESE & your choice of toppings
More about Mac's Philly Steaks
Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Distillery

1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.1 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Plant-Based Chicken Sandwich$14.00
grilled, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, spicy aioli, toasted brioche roll
*Blackened Chicken Sandwich$15.00
bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, spicy aioli, toasted brioche roll
*Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$15.00
hand-breaded chicken breast cooked golden crisp, buffalo sauce, toasted brioche roll, lettuce, tomato, red onion & topped with bleu cheese dressing
sub grilled chicken at no additional charge
More about The Distillery
Item pic

 

Celebrate Cafe

70 Linden Oaks Driver, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$8.95
Chicken salad (made with red onion, celery, pickles, mayo and spices) paired with mixed greens on your choice of bread or wrap.
More about Celebrate Cafe
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Swillburger

820 S Clinton Ave, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.25
Note: Contain gluten and dairy! Breaded and fried chicken breast // Di Paolo's bun
More about Swillburger
Sticky Soul and BBQ image

 

Sticky Soul and BBQ

625 Culver Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.99
8 oz. chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomato, red
onion, and garlic dill dressing. Jazz it up! Smother the
breast with Bualo or Sweet n’ Sour sauce.
Jerk Chicken Sandwich$12.99
8 oz. chicken breast, rubbed in our house jerk seasoning and topped with slaw.
BBQ Bacon Chicken Sandwich$13.25
More about Sticky Soul and BBQ
Jines Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Jines Restaurant

658 Park Avenue, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (940 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$13.69
Grilled marinated chicken, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise
Chicken Salad Sandwich$5.39
Served with chips
Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich$13.79
More about Jines Restaurant
Happy Days On the Go - GREECE image

 

Happy Days On the Go - GREECE

850 Longpond Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tender Sandwich$8.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$8.99
Comes on a hard roll
More about Happy Days On the Go - GREECE
Consumer pic

 

Patty Shack

1000 Hylan Dr. Suite D3, Henrietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.50
More about Patty Shack
Irondequoit Beer Company image

FRENCH FRIES

Irondequoit Beer Company

765 Titus Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.4 (59 reviews)
Takeout
CHICKEN SANDWICH$14.00
Grilled Chicken Breast w/ Pesto (nut free), Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Drizzled w/ Balsamic Glaze on a Local Amazing Grains brioche bun. Served with Fries (regular or cajun).
More about Irondequoit Beer Company
Chipotle Bacon Chicken Sandwich image

 

b.good

640 Jefferson Rd, Rochester

No reviews yet
Chipotle Bacon Chicken Sandwich$8.50
chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli (cal: 610) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
More about b.good

