Chicken sandwiches in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
99 Court Street, Rochester
|O.G. Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Mojito marinated, BBQ basted, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled onion & jalapenos, zip sauce, grilled roll
More about Wimpy's Burger Basket
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wimpy's Burger Basket
2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$7.49
Taste of Italy will have you singing, Topped with provolone, Parmesan & marinara
|Western Chicken Sandwich
|$7.49
Strap yourself in and pull up by your bootstraps when you bite into this sandwich, cowboy ! Tender grilled chicken breast & onions. Topped with 2 crispy bacon slices, shredded cheddar and BBQ sauce. Served on a hard roll.
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$7.49
Lettuce, mayo
More about Merc on main
Merc on main
240 East Main Street, Rochester
|Palermo's - Combo Chicken Sandwich (12oz Drink & side)
|$11.00
Add a Beverage & Side of choice | Served w/ homemade chips
|Palermo's - #2 Handcrafted Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Hot or Mild | Provolone, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Ketchup & Mustard | Served w/ homemade chips
More about Mac's Philly Steaks
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Mac's Philly Steaks
298 Exchange Blvd, Rochester
|Chicken Finger Sandwich
Chicken fingers with your choice of cheese & toppings
|Chicken Sandwich
Chicken with NO CHEESE & your choice of toppings
More about The Distillery
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Distillery
1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester
|*Plant-Based Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
grilled, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, spicy aioli, toasted brioche roll
|*Blackened Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, spicy aioli, toasted brioche roll
|*Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
hand-breaded chicken breast cooked golden crisp, buffalo sauce, toasted brioche roll, lettuce, tomato, red onion & topped with bleu cheese dressing
sub grilled chicken at no additional charge
More about Celebrate Cafe
Celebrate Cafe
70 Linden Oaks Driver, Rochester
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.95
Chicken salad (made with red onion, celery, pickles, mayo and spices) paired with mixed greens on your choice of bread or wrap.
More about Swillburger
Swillburger
820 S Clinton Ave, Rochester
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.25
Note: Contain gluten and dairy! Breaded and fried chicken breast // Di Paolo's bun
More about Sticky Soul and BBQ
Sticky Soul and BBQ
625 Culver Road, Rochester
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
8 oz. chicken breast, served with lettuce, tomato, red
onion, and garlic dill dressing. Jazz it up! Smother the
breast with Bu alo or Sweet n’ Sour sauce.
|Jerk Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
8 oz. chicken breast, rubbed in our house jerk seasoning and topped with slaw.
|BBQ Bacon Chicken Sandwich
|$13.25
More about Jines Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
Jines Restaurant
658 Park Avenue, Rochester
|Chicken Sandwich
|$13.69
Grilled marinated chicken, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, mayonnaise
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$5.39
Served with chips
|Chicken Souvlaki Sandwich
|$13.79
More about Happy Days On the Go - GREECE
Happy Days On the Go - GREECE
850 Longpond Road, Rochester
|Chicken Tender Sandwich
|$8.99
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$8.99
Comes on a hard roll
More about Patty Shack
Patty Shack
1000 Hylan Dr. Suite D3, Henrietta
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$7.00
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$6.50
More about Irondequoit Beer Company
FRENCH FRIES
Irondequoit Beer Company
765 Titus Ave, Rochester
|CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken Breast w/ Pesto (nut free), Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato, Pickled Red Onion, Drizzled w/ Balsamic Glaze on a Local Amazing Grains brioche bun. Served with Fries (regular or cajun).
More about b.good
b.good
640 Jefferson Rd, Rochester
|Chipotle Bacon Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli (cal: 610) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Egg