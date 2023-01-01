Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chilaquiles in
Rochester
/
Rochester
/
Chilaquiles
Rochester restaurants that serve chilaquiles
Mesquite Grill - Gates
910 Elmgrove Rd, Rochester
No reviews yet
Chilaquiles
$14.00
More about Mesquite Grill - Gates
Monte Alban Mexican Grill - Irondequoit - 845 E Ridge Rd
845 E Ridge Rd, Rochester
No reviews yet
Chilaquiles
$12.00
More about Monte Alban Mexican Grill - Irondequoit - 845 E Ridge Rd
Browse other tasty dishes in Rochester
Patty Melts
Buffalo Wings
Lentil Soup
Chips And Salsa
Shawarma
Black Bean Burgers
Greek Salad
Scallops
Neighborhoods within Rochester to explore
Center City
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Upper Mount Hope
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More near Rochester to explore
Victor
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
Brockport
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Pittsford
No reviews yet
Webster
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Canandaigua
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Fairport
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Batavia
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Medina
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Clarence
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Batavia
Avg 4.1
(5 restaurants)
Auburn
No reviews yet
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(275 restaurants)
Syracuse
Avg 4.4
(52 restaurants)
Ithaca
Avg 4.6
(27 restaurants)
Elmira
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(247 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(457 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(625 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(81 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(104 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston