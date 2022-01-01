Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Rochester

Go
Rochester restaurants
Toast

Rochester restaurants that serve chili

Item pic

BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

99 Court Street, Rochester

Avg 4.6 (13504 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
A.K Chili Pint$5.99
A.K Chili Qt$9.00
BTL Red Chili Sour Cherry Sauce$5.00
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
East Ridge Family Restaurant image

SANDWICHES

East Ridge Family Restaurant

1925 East Ridge Road, Rochester

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chili Cup$4.99
Homemade
More about East Ridge Family Restaurant
Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Distillery

1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.1 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Crock Homemade Chili$7.50
with cheddar cheese, jalapeño slice, corn tortilla chips
More about The Distillery
Item pic

 

Celebrate Cafe

70 Linden Oaks Driver, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
American Chili$4.99
Traditional American style chili, consisting of ground beef, red kidney and white beans , tomatoes, simmered in a beef bone broth, served with cheddar cheese and sour cream (optional).
More about Celebrate Cafe
Sticky Soul and BBQ image

 

Sticky Soul and BBQ

625 Culver Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Bowl$5.99
More about Sticky Soul and BBQ
Jines Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Jines Restaurant

658 Park Avenue, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (940 reviews)
Takeout
Vegetarian Chili$4.99
Chili 2oz$0.75
Eggs Enchilada w/ Veggie Chili$10.99
Two poached eggs over a toasted pita bread with vegetarian chili and cheddar cheese.
More about Jines Restaurant
Happy Days On the Go - GREECE image

 

Happy Days On the Go - GREECE

850 Longpond Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chili Cheese Fries$4.63
16 OZ Bowl Chili$7.49
12 OZ Cup Chili$6.49
More about Happy Days On the Go - GREECE
Consumer pic

 

Patty Shack

1000 Hylan Dr. Suite D3, Henrietta

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bowl of Chili$4.50
More about Patty Shack

Browse other tasty dishes in Rochester

Fish And Chips

Egg Sandwiches

Pretzels

Fudge

Garlic Bread

Garlic Cheese Bread

Cookies

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Rochester to explore

Center City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Neighborhood of the Arts

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Upper Mount Hope

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Rochester to explore

Brockport

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Pittsford

No reviews yet

Canandaigua

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Fairport

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Victor

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Webster

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Medina

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Clarence

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Batavia

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Auburn

No reviews yet

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Syracuse

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Ithaca

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Elmira

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (507 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (55 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston