Chili in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve chili
More about Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
99 Court Street, Rochester
|A.K Chili Pint
|$5.99
|A.K Chili Qt
|$9.00
|BTL Red Chili Sour Cherry Sauce
|$5.00
More about East Ridge Family Restaurant
SANDWICHES
East Ridge Family Restaurant
1925 East Ridge Road, Rochester
|Chili Cup
|$4.99
Homemade
More about The Distillery
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Distillery
1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester
|*Crock Homemade Chili
|$7.50
with cheddar cheese, jalapeño slice, corn tortilla chips
More about Celebrate Cafe
Celebrate Cafe
70 Linden Oaks Driver, Rochester
|American Chili
|$4.99
Traditional American style chili, consisting of ground beef, red kidney and white beans , tomatoes, simmered in a beef bone broth, served with cheddar cheese and sour cream (optional).
More about Jines Restaurant
FRENCH FRIES
Jines Restaurant
658 Park Avenue, Rochester
|Vegetarian Chili
|$4.99
|Chili 2oz
|$0.75
|Eggs Enchilada w/ Veggie Chili
|$10.99
Two poached eggs over a toasted pita bread with vegetarian chili and cheddar cheese.
More about Happy Days On the Go - GREECE
Happy Days On the Go - GREECE
850 Longpond Road, Rochester
|Chili Cheese Fries
|$4.63
|16 OZ Bowl Chili
|$7.49
|12 OZ Cup Chili
|$6.49