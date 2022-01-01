Cobb salad in Rochester

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Distillery

1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.1 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
*Chicken Cobb Salad$18.00
salad greens, cajun-spiced grilled chicken, pico de gallo, bacon, crumbled
bleu cheese, egg, guacamole, balsamic vinaigrette
More about The Distillery
Cobb Salad image

 

Celebrate Cafe

70 Linden Oaks Driver, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Cobb Salad$9.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, romaine and field greens, avocado, tomatoes, cucumber, olives, pickled onions and choice of dressing.
More about Celebrate Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pellegrino's Deli Cafe

1120 Mount Hope Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (641 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
*Chicken Cobb Salad$9.99
grilled chicken, salad greens, cucumbers, tomatoes, bacon, crumbled bleu, sliced egg, guacamole, balsamic vinaigrette
More about Pellegrino's Deli Cafe
Sticky Soul and BBQ image

 

Sticky Soul and BBQ

625 Culver Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southern Cobb Salad$12.99
Mixed salad greens topped with grilled chicken,
corn, crumbly blue cheese, house bacon, tomato,
hard boiled egg, and sweet onion dressing.
More about Sticky Soul and BBQ
Blu Wolf Bistro image

 

Blu Wolf Bistro

657 Park Avenue, rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Cobb Salad$19.50
grilled shrimp / hard boiled egg / tomato / avocado / bacon / goat cheese / scallions / lemon dill vinaigrette
More about Blu Wolf Bistro

