Crispy chicken in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Toast

Rochester restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Wimpy's Burger Basket image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wimpy's Burger Basket

2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (1277 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$7.49
Lettuce, mayo
Crispy Chicken Ranch Melt$8.49
Crunchy and satisfying with a refreshing ranch dressing finish. Golden crispy chicken fingers, crispy bacon strips, fresh tomato, melted cheddar cheese and ranch dressing. Served on a sourdough bread.
Crispy Chicken Wrap$8.49
Chicken Fingers served with mac n cheese, bacon, and homefries.
More about Wimpy's Burger Basket
Guida's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Guida's Pizzeria

404 Empire Blvd, Rochester

Avg 4.3 (422 reviews)
Takeout
Asian Crispy Chicken Salad$10.99
Tossed greens and cabbage, sliced almonds, Asian Noodles, sliced Asian Chicken Breast with Asian dressing
More about Guida's Pizzeria
Crispy Chicken Sandwich image

 

Swillburger

820 S Clinton Ave, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.25
Note: Contain gluten and dairy! Breaded and fried chicken breast // Di Paolo's bun
Crispy Chicken - Cut into strips$5.00
Sort of like chicken fingers -
More about Swillburger
Guida's Pizzeria image

 

Guida's Pizzeria

736 Elmgrove Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asian Crispy Chicken Salad$10.99
Tossed greens and cabbage, sliced almonds, Asian Noodles, sliced Asian Chicken Breast with Asian dressing
More about Guida's Pizzeria

