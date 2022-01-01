Crispy chicken in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve crispy chicken
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wimpy's Burger Basket
2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$7.49
Lettuce, mayo
|Crispy Chicken Ranch Melt
|$8.49
Crunchy and satisfying with a refreshing ranch dressing finish. Golden crispy chicken fingers, crispy bacon strips, fresh tomato, melted cheddar cheese and ranch dressing. Served on a sourdough bread.
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$8.49
Chicken Fingers served with mac n cheese, bacon, and homefries.
PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Guida's Pizzeria
404 Empire Blvd, Rochester
|Asian Crispy Chicken Salad
|$10.99
Tossed greens and cabbage, sliced almonds, Asian Noodles, sliced Asian Chicken Breast with Asian dressing
Swillburger
820 S Clinton Ave, Rochester
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.25
Note: Contain gluten and dairy! Breaded and fried chicken breast // Di Paolo's bun
|Crispy Chicken - Cut into strips
|$5.00
Sort of like chicken fingers -