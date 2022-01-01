Curry in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve curry
The Mercantile On Main
240 East Main Street, Rochester
|chicken curry + vegetables
|$14.00
Chicken curry with mixed vegetables (broccoli, carrots, zucchini, mixed peppers) served over rice topped with red onion, scallions, and Thai basil.
|chicken curry
|$11.00
Chicken curry over rice topped with red onion, scallions, and Thai basil
Swillburger
820 S Clinton Ave, Rochester
|Curry Tots
|$5.75
Curry Aioli//Pickled Red Onions//Top Secret Curry Spice Blend (Vegan)
Seasoning Thai Bistro - Elmwood
2602 Elmwood Avenue, Rochester
|Red Curry
|$0.00
Aroma Red curry paste cooked in coconut milk, added your protein selection or vegan, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, carrot, eggplant, and sweet basil
|Massaman Curry
|$0.00
Massaman curry paste cooked in coconut milk, added your protein selection, potato, onion, carrot, and roasted peanut, on top with fried shallot
|Pineapple Curry
|$0.00
House curry paste and curry powder cooked in coconut milk, added with your choice of meat, pineapple, onion, and tomato