Curry in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve curry

The Mercantile On Main

240 East Main Street, Rochester

chicken curry + vegetables$14.00
Chicken curry with mixed vegetables (broccoli, carrots, zucchini, mixed peppers) served over rice topped with red onion, scallions, and Thai basil.
chicken curry$11.00
Chicken curry over rice topped with red onion, scallions, and Thai basil
Swillburger

820 S Clinton Ave, Rochester

Curry Tots$5.75
Curry Aioli//Pickled Red Onions//Top Secret Curry Spice Blend (Vegan)
Seasoning Thai Bistro - Elmwood

2602 Elmwood Avenue, Rochester

Red Curry$0.00
Aroma Red curry paste cooked in coconut milk, added your protein selection or vegan, bamboo shoot, bell pepper, carrot, eggplant, and sweet basil
Massaman Curry$0.00
Massaman curry paste cooked in coconut milk, added your protein selection, potato, onion, carrot, and roasted peanut, on top with fried shallot
Pineapple Curry$0.00
House curry paste and curry powder cooked in coconut milk, added with your choice of meat, pineapple, onion, and tomato
