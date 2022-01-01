Egg sandwiches in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
Merc on main
240 East Main Street, Rochester
|Palermo's - Egg Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Served w/ homemade chips
Celebrate Cafe
70 Linden Oaks Driver, Rochester
|Egg and Cheese Sandwich
|$4.99
Over hard fresh organic eggs with your choice of cheese or protein
WRAPS • SOUPS • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Balsam Bagels
288 N Winton Rd, Rochester
|Vegan Egg Sandwich w/ vegan meat
|$7.25
"Just Egg" Patty with Vegan sausage crumbles, earth balance and a slice of chao cheese on your choice of bagel!