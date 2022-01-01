Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Toast

Rochester restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Item pic

 

Merc on main

240 East Main Street, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Palermo's - Egg Salad Sandwich$10.00
Served w/ homemade chips
More about Merc on main
Root31 - Pittsford image

 

Root31 - Pittsford

3349 Monroe Avenue, ROCHESTER

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Egg Sandwich$6.50
More about Root31 - Pittsford
Item pic

 

Celebrate Cafe

70 Linden Oaks Driver, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg and Cheese Sandwich$4.99
Over hard fresh organic eggs with your choice of cheese or protein
More about Celebrate Cafe
Balsam Bagels image

WRAPS • SOUPS • BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Balsam Bagels

288 N Winton Rd, Rochester

Avg 4.7 (1059 reviews)
Takeout
Vegan Egg Sandwich w/ vegan meat$7.25
"Just Egg" Patty with Vegan sausage crumbles, earth balance and a slice of chao cheese on your choice of bagel!
More about Balsam Bagels
Jines Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Jines Restaurant

658 Park Avenue, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (940 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Sandwich$7.29
Egg Panini Sandwich$9.79
two eggs, choice of cheese, bacon, fresh spinach on herb focaccia served with homefries
More about Jines Restaurant

