Fajitas in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve fajitas
Monte Alban Mexican Grill - Irondequoit - 845 E Ridge Rd
845 E Ridge Rd, Rochester
|Fajita Grilled Chicken
|$19.00
|Fajita Steak & Chicken
|$21.00
Salena's Taqueria - 745 Maiden Lane
745 Maiden Lane, Rochester
|STEAK FAJITA
|$19.95
|COMBO FAJITA
|$19.95
|CHICKEN FAJITA
|$19.95
Salena's Mexican Restaurant
302 North Goodman Street, Rochester
|SHRIMP FAJITA
|$22.95
Served with rice and pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and 3 flour tortillas.
|VEGGIE FAJITA
|$17.95
Served with rice and pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and 3 flour tortillas.
|STEAK FAJITA
|$22.95
Served with rice and pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and 3 flour tortillas.