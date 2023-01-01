Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fajitas in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve fajitas

Monte Alban Mexican Grill - Irondequoit - 845 E Ridge Rd

845 E Ridge Rd, Rochester

Fajita Grilled Chicken$19.00
Fajita Steak & Chicken$21.00
More about Monte Alban Mexican Grill - Irondequoit - 845 E Ridge Rd
Salena's Taqueria - 745 Maiden Lane

745 Maiden Lane, Rochester

STEAK FAJITA$19.95
COMBO FAJITA$19.95
CHICKEN FAJITA$19.95
More about Salena's Taqueria - 745 Maiden Lane
Salena's Mexican Restaurant

302 North Goodman Street, Rochester

Avg 4.4 (809 reviews)
SHRIMP FAJITA$22.95
Served with rice and pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and 3 flour tortillas.
VEGGIE FAJITA$17.95
Served with rice and pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and 3 flour tortillas.
STEAK FAJITA$22.95
Served with rice and pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, guacamole, sour cream and 3 flour tortillas.
More about Salena's Mexican Restaurant

