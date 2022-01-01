Fish sandwiches in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wimpy's Burger Basket
2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester
|Fish Sandwich Meal
|$12.49
Fried battered haddock on hard roll. Served with French fries and coleslaw
PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Guida's Pizzeria
404 Empire Blvd, Rochester
|Fish Sandwich
|$10.99
Beer Battered haddock, American Cheese, Tartar Sauce & Coleslaw
FRENCH FRIES
Jines Restaurant
658 Park Avenue, Rochester
|Fish Sandwich
|$12.69
Breaded fried haddock with lettuce, tomatoes, and tartar sauce
Happy Days On the Go - GREECE
850 Longpond Road, Rochester
|Fish Sandwich
|$7.99