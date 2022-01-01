Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Toast

Rochester restaurants that serve french fries

Wimpy's Burger Basket image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wimpy's Burger Basket

2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (1277 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$4.29
More about Wimpy's Burger Basket
California Rollin II image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FALAFEL • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

California Rollin II

1000 North River St, Rochester

Avg 3.9 (549 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Fries$4.00
Golden Fried French Fries
French Fries$4.00
More about California Rollin II
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS

Chester Cab Pizza

707 Park Ave, Rochester

Avg 3.7 (1363 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$4.89
Add cheddar & mozzarella or cheese Whiz
More about Chester Cab Pizza
Guida's Pizzeria image

PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Guida's Pizzeria

404 Empire Blvd, Rochester

Avg 4.3 (422 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries Large$4.99
French Fries Small$2.99
More about Guida's Pizzeria
Good Guys Pizza image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Good Guys Pizza

3313 Chili Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.3 (229 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries Small$2.99
French Fries Large$5.49
More about Good Guys Pizza
*French Fries image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Pellegrino's Deli Cafe

1120 Mount Hope Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.2 (641 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
*French Fries$2.29
More about Pellegrino's Deli Cafe
- French Fries image

 

Swillburger

820 S Clinton Ave, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
- French Fries$4.75
Fried to crispy perfection. Choose Plain or Cajun
More about Swillburger
Sticky Soul and BBQ image

 

Sticky Soul and BBQ

625 Culver Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$3.00
French Fries
More about Sticky Soul and BBQ
Consumer pic

 

Fox's Deli

3450 Winton Place, Brighton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$4.50
More about Fox's Deli
Jines Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Jines Restaurant

658 Park Avenue, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (940 reviews)
Takeout
French Fries$2.59
Beer Battered French Fries$5.09
Sweet Potato French Fries$4.99
More about Jines Restaurant
Happy Days On the Go - GREECE image

 

Happy Days On the Go - GREECE

850 Longpond Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Fries$3.70
Large French Fry$5.70
More about Happy Days On the Go - GREECE
Happy Days On the Go image

 

Happy Days On the Go

2755 East Henrietta, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$4.49
More about Happy Days On the Go
Guida's Pizzeria image

 

Guida's Pizzeria

736 Elmgrove Road, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries Large$4.99
French Fries Small$2.99
More about Guida's Pizzeria

