French fries in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve french fries
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wimpy's Burger Basket
2160 Buffalo Road, Rochester
|French Fries
|$4.29
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • FALAFEL • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
California Rollin II
1000 North River St, Rochester
|French Fries
|$4.00
Golden Fried French Fries
|French Fries
|$4.00
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CHICKEN WINGS
Chester Cab Pizza
707 Park Ave, Rochester
|French Fries
|$4.89
Add cheddar & mozzarella or cheese Whiz
PIZZA • SUBS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Guida's Pizzeria
404 Empire Blvd, Rochester
|French Fries Large
|$4.99
|French Fries Small
|$2.99
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Good Guys Pizza
3313 Chili Ave, Rochester
|French Fries Small
|$2.99
|French Fries Large
|$5.49
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Pellegrino's Deli Cafe
1120 Mount Hope Ave, Rochester
|*French Fries
|$2.29
Swillburger
820 S Clinton Ave, Rochester
|- French Fries
|$4.75
Fried to crispy perfection. Choose Plain or Cajun
Sticky Soul and BBQ
625 Culver Road, Rochester
|French Fries
|$3.00
French Fries
FRENCH FRIES
Jines Restaurant
658 Park Avenue, Rochester
|French Fries
|$2.59
|Beer Battered French Fries
|$5.09
|Sweet Potato French Fries
|$4.99
Happy Days On the Go - GREECE
850 Longpond Road, Rochester
|French Fries
|$3.70
|Large French Fry
|$5.70