French onion soup in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve french onion soup
More about East Ridge Family Restaurant
SANDWICHES
East Ridge Family Restaurant
1925 East Ridge Road, Rochester
|French Onion Soup
|$6.50
Baked with Mozzarella Cheese & Croutons
More about The Distillery
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Distillery
1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester
|French Onion Soup
|$6.50
sautéed onions
simmered in a rich broth, baked with lots of melted
provolone and gruyere cheeses