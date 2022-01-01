French onion soup in Rochester

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SANDWICHES

East Ridge Family Restaurant

1925 East Ridge Road, Rochester

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Onion Soup$6.50
Baked with Mozzarella Cheese & Croutons
More about East Ridge Family Restaurant
Item pic

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Distillery

1142 Mt Hope Ave, Rochester

Avg 4.1 (814 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Onion Soup$6.50
sautéed onions
simmered in a rich broth, baked with lots of melted
provolone and gruyere cheeses
More about The Distillery
The tap It Bar and Grill image

 

The tap It Bar and Grill

1761 Scottsville rd, Rochester

No reviews yet
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
French Onion Soup Cup$4.95
french onion soup
More about The tap It Bar and Grill

